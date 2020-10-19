Top Stories

#EndSARS: Don’t allow hoodlums hijack your protest, Buhari tells youths

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said that it was the right of the youths to protest and make certain demands from their leaders.
The President also said that the young generation should be allowed to exercise their fundamental rights, but advised that they should not allow their genuine concerns to be hijacked by hoodlums.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, after meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Dare said President Buhari appealed to #EndSARS protesters to give the federal government time to address their demands as the team set up has already gone to work.
He said that he briefed the President on the protest against police brutality.
According to him: “Mr. President said the youths of this country have spoken and he has heard and he has since gone to work for the youths of our country.
“The President promised that he will ensure that the reforms he has promised are met, he will make sure that the reforms are long lasting and that the reforms will deliver for our country a police force that we will be proud of.
“He appreciates the fact that they have brought the SARS issues to the fore through their peaceful protest.
“He recognizes the fact that they have called upon the government to do what is necessary and that as the President and a father, he will make sure that the demands as put forward are met.
“The President said that as far as he is concerned, it’s important to allow the younger generation to exercise the freedom to protest and make sure that such protest is in a peaceful manner
“He said that part of the demands that were made is to make sure that those protesting are protected and that any police officer that has in one way or the other attacked any protesters be brought to book.
“So the President thinks it’s a fundamental right, he thinks so long as the protest is peaceful and focused.
“He believes that the youths of this country have the right to demand for certain things.”

