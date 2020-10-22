News

#EndSARS: Douse the tension by publicly addressing Nigerians, Olubadan tells Buhari

As protests for far-reaching police reforms in Nigeria reached fever-pitch through the EndSARS protests by youths across the country, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to speak to Nigerians with a view to dousing tension-soak environment.

 

 

Olubadan in a release signed by Adeola Oloko, his Personal Assistant/ Director of Media and Publicity, described the experience of Nigerians in the past two weeks as “very tough” and “most unbearable,” believing that only a democratically elected President of Nigeria had the capacity to address the demands of the protesters and possibly put paid to prolonged protest.

 

 

However, Oba Adetunji contended that any other individual other than the President would only be scratching the matter on the surface, stressing that “as the father of the nation with avowed commitment to protect lives and properties, including recovering economy, it has become imperative for the President to publicly and directly speak to Nigerians especially the protesting youths.”

 

He regretted that thugs and hoodlums who did not understand the significance of the protests were taking undue advantage to cause mayhem and extortion while also urging the youths to embrace dialogue as experience had shown that jaw-jaw was better than war-war.

 

According to him, people in government were not living in gilded cage and therefore would not have been irresponsive to the yearnings and aspirations of the people as being speculated in some quarters, insisting that “part of the solution lies in reopening of all the universities shut in the wake of ASUU strike over the past six months.”

