#EndSARS: Ebonyi panel recommends N189m for victims of brutality

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry into complaints of extra- judicial killings and human rights violation in Ebonyi State, yesterday recommended the payment of N189 million to victims whose cases were determined by the panel. Chairman of the panel, Justice Alloy Nwankwo, made the recommendation while submitting the report of the panel to the state, Governor Dave Umahi.

He noted that officers and security personnel, who were involved in extrajudicial killings, brutality and other forms of violation of human rights and related issues, were recommended for sanctions. According to him, in cases of extra-judicial killings, uniform compensation was recommended while in other cases of brutality, compensation was made based on the peculiarity of each case.

He pointed out that in matters where judgement had already been given by the courts, the panel recommended for the enforcement of the court judgement. Justice Nwankwo, who said that 71 petitions were received by the panel, while 51 were determined, further noted that 20 of the petitions were either struck out, abandoned or withdrawn by the petitioners for want of diligent prosecution.

He, however, added that petitions that were found to be pending in court were also struck out as the panel does not have the power to go into such matters. The former Chief Judge of the state said that petitions that were found to be unmeritorious and viewed as gold-digging were dismissed, while recommendations were made in deserving cases to serve as deterrent to others. He said that the panel had its inaugural sitting on November 2, 2020 and parties involved were invited for hearing.

