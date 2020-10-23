News

#EndSARS: Edo Assembly backs protests, kicks against violence

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA BENIN

Members of the Edo State House of Assembly yesterday declared their support for the peaceful protest by #EndSARS agitators, saying that it is “the rights of citizens to freedom of speech, expression and peaceful assembly.”

 

 

But, the lawmakers, however, frowned at the turn of violence that greeted the peaceful protest against police brutality and bad governance.

 

 

According to them, “the destruction of public and private property anywhere in the state would only serves the interest of enemies of the state and bring about untold hardship to our people.”

 

 

In a statement issued in Benin, the state capital, yesterday and which was signed by the Speaker, Hon. Marcus Onobun, the House noted that its attention had been drawn “to a criminally inciting voice that is being circulated in the social media which speaks of plans to burn down all public establishments in Edo State.”

 

The statement noted that while such would have been considered a mere threat, “it however aligns with the worrisome pattern of destructive activities perpetrated by hoodlums who have since hijacked the well-intentioned peaceful #ENDSARS protests by youths across the country.”

 

It also added: “The House wishes to reiterate its support for the rights of citizens to freedom of speech, expression and peaceful assembly. But, as an arm of the government, we have a constitutional responsibility to ensure the full protection of lives and livelihoods of Edo people.”

 

 

