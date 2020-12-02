EndSARS: Edo panel orders arrest of retired DPO over student’s death

The Chairman of the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS activities and related abuses, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (rtd), yesterday ordered the arrest of a retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Carol Afegbai for failure to appear before the panel.

CSP Afegbai, who until her retirement was the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ogida Police Station, was expected to appear before the panel to explain her alleged complicity in the murder of a 500-Level student of the University of Benin, Ibrahim Momodu in 2015.

At the resumed sitting of the panel yesterday, a member of the body, identified as A. B. Thomas said that Afegbai, who was then Divisional Police Officer of Ogida Police Station when Momodu was killed, had no right not to have appeared before the panel to explain her roles in the killing if she had nothing to hide from the public.

Thomas argued further that if the court had not tried her then when the case was first instituted, it was because she was not included in the suit, but added that as it is now, she is a party to the case. He said: “We ordered her arrest and she should be brought to this court here.

If she was not arrested in the High Court, if she was not arrested in the Court of Appeal, it is because she was not a party as it was state versus the man who pulled the trigger, but before us here, she is a member to the party and if we just go ahead to conclude my Lord, it will seem she is above the law.”

“Therefore, we summon the Commissioner of Police to produce Mrs. Carol Afegba before this panel.” Chairman of the panel, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (rtd) in her ruling ordered the immediate arrest of Carol Afegbai. She said: “Earlier, the panel had summoned the respondent to appear before this panel in today’s proceedings and it is on record that she has failed to do so.

It is of the view therefore of this panel that the respondent having failed to appear before the panel, a warrant of arrest should be issued against her to appear before the panel. “Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that a Warrant of Arrest be issued forthwith on the said respondent who is named Carol Afegbai who shall appear before this panel following the order of this panel on December 9, 2020.”

The late Ibrahim Momodu was a 500-Level student of the Faculty of Laboratory Science of the University of Benin at the time he was killed close to his family house at No 1, Igbobaewaye Street, off Siluko Road by Textile Mill Junction.

In a related development, a lawyer, Abraham Oviawe, the counsel to one Solomon Obode prayed to the panel to invite the police officers who were allegedly involved in the killing of Benson Obode.

Meanwhile, the counsel had expressed fear that the alleged killers might have escaped from the Oko Correctional Centre and the Benin Maximum Correctional Centre along Sapele Road, Benin, the state capital

Like this: Like Loading...