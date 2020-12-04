News

#EndSARS: Edo panel promises careful assessment of complaints, petitions

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on #endSARS protest in Edo, retired Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe, has given an assurance that the panel would carefully assess all complaints and petitions brought before it. Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Oct. 26 inaugurated the 22-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look into the circumstances surrounding the #EndSARS protest and police brutality in the state. Ehigiamusoe told journalists on Tuesday in Benin that the panel had so far received nine petitions and would hold its inaugural sitting on Thursday.

She said that the panel’s terms of reference include receiving and investigating complaints of brutality by security agents, human rights violations or related extra judicial killings in the state.

Ehigiamusoe said that the panel would evaluate evidence presented before it and recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate. The chairman said that it would also ascertain the level of involvement of officers in the abuse of victims and recommend prosecution were applicable.

She appealed to victims to submit evidence that are verifiable to enable the panel carry out its duty with ease. Also speaking, Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Edo chapter, Mr Pius Oiwoh, commended Obaseki for inaugurating the panel, adding that he had confidence in the panel. Oiwoh said that the association would partner the panel as observer and play a pro bono role in giving it assistance.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alao-Akala tackles Shittu over Oyo APC reconciliation committe

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

A former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao- Akala, who was saddled with the responsibility of reconciling aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the death on June 25 of his successor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has reacted to caustic comments of some people regarding the leadership role thrust on him, saying […]
News

IGP Adamu seeks better funding for police, says 11bn capital budget inadequate

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

…Furnish us with names of killed officers, burnt stations – Reps The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu has appealed to the House of Representatives to increase the annual budget of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in order to enable the force tackle crime and criminality in the country. He made the appeal during […]
News Top Stories

Bandits overrunning the North, says Sultan

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar, has raised an alarm that bandits were fast overrunning the north. He said that the criminals currently carry out their activities openly, unchecked and without any form of resistance from security operatives. The Sultan raised the alarm at the fourth quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: