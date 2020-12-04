EndSARS: Edo panel promises careful assessment of complaints, petitions

The Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on #endSARS protest in Edo, retired Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe, has given an assurance that the panel would carefully assess all complaints and petitions brought before it. Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Oct. 26 inaugurated the 22-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look into the circumstances surrounding the #EndSARS protest and police brutality in the state. Ehigiamusoe told journalists on Tuesday in Benin that the panel had so far received nine petitions and would hold its inaugural sitting on Thursday.

She said that the panel’s terms of reference include receiving and investigating complaints of brutality by security agents, human rights violations or related extra judicial killings in the state.

Ehigiamusoe said that the panel would evaluate evidence presented before it and recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate. The chairman said that it would also ascertain the level of involvement of officers in the abuse of victims and recommend prosecution were applicable.

She appealed to victims to submit evidence that are verifiable to enable the panel carry out its duty with ease. Also speaking, Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Edo chapter, Mr Pius Oiwoh, commended Obaseki for inaugurating the panel, adding that he had confidence in the panel. Oiwoh said that the association would partner the panel as observer and play a pro bono role in giving it assistance.

