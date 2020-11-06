EndSARS: Ekiti panel receives 22 petitions, begins sitting

The Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to probe into cases of police brutality against the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) in Ekiti State, Justice Cornelius Akintayo, has disclosed that the panel has received 22 petitions from members of the public .

The panel held its inaugural sitting on 2nd November, 2020 in Ado Ekiti. Akintayo, however, appealed to the petitioners to assemble their witnesses so that all pending matters before the panel would be heard timeously. Meanwhile, all the 22 cases were mentioned yesterday before the panel with the case of Daramola Abiodun Olusola, a native of Ire Ekiti, who lived on Lane 3, Owode quarters in Ado Ekiti. The panel heard how Olusola’s car was al-legedly vandalised by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest on 19th October, 2020 in the capital city.

Daramola said: “On that day, I wanted to make some purchases, I drove out in my 505 Saloon car when I met some protesters at Dallimore junction who mounted barricade and behaved in a fierce manner than the one I had earlier crossed.

“I then packed my car by the roadside and trekked to Okesa market. By the time I came back, my car had been vandalised. The body and windows were smashed. “When I did the rough estimation, it shows that it will take up to N150,000 to fix the vehicle and I will be glad if the government can ameliorate the pain by helping me fix it back.” Justice Akintayo told the complainant to bring the vehicle and particulars before the panel on November 10 for assessment.

Like this: Like Loading...