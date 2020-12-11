EndSARS: Emotions as Sanwo-Olu compensates families of slain policemen

It was mixed feelings last Thursday for families of the six police officers killed in different parts of Lagos State during the #EndSARS protests hijacked by hoodlums as they received a cheque of N10 million each from the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. It was an emotion-laden moment for the widows of the slain police officers, all of whom could not hold back the tears as they received cheques from the governor.

Some guests, especially women who were also overtaken by the emotion, wept uncontrollably as they watched families of the late police officers mount the stage one after the other to receive the modest compensation from the Lagos State government.

It was a difficult task to get an almost inconsolable Anato Edward, widow of the late Yaro Edward, an Assistant Inspector of Police who was killed, while on his legitimate duty, to speak on behalf of the other families. Anato merely found courage to say: “Thank You for what you have done for us. I am very grateful.”

The compensation without any doubt brought back bitter memories as widows of the slain police officers and their children were in sober mood throughout the entire programme. After receiving the N10 million compensation, the widows and their children could not control their emotion when Governor Sanwo-Olu further announced scholarship for all the children of the deceased officers.

The scholarship will cover each of the children from their current academic stage to the university level. Tears of joy and perhaps, sorrow, rented the air. Governor Sanwo-Olu and some other eminent personalities had the onerous task of calming the women down.

The presentation of the cheques was done at the 14th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security organised by Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) in fulfillment of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s promise to the Lagos Police Command during his visit to the police personnel after the #EndSARS protests.

The slain police officers whose families received N10million each are Yaro Edward, an Assistant Inspector of Police (ASP); Inspector Ayodeji Erinfolami, Sergeant Bejide Abiodun, Inspector Adegbemiro Aderibigbe, Inspector Samson Ehiboh and Inspector Igoche Cornelius. During Governor Sanwo-Olu’s visit to the police command on October 28, he promised that Lagos State government will not abandon the police for their role in protecting lives and property in the state. The governor said the state government will take care of families of the officers killed during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also promised that police officers serving in Lagos would get life insurance from the state government, with a directive to the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Rasaq Balogun, to establish the modality with the police leadership in the state. During the visit, the governor also approved the request to upgrade the Police Cottage Hospital in Ikeja, directing the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, to inspect the facility for the required upgrade.

In addition to the donation of two 150KVA generating sets to the police, Sanwo-Olu said the command headquarters would be connected to the state’s Independent Power Project (IPP) for constant power supply. He also promised to build two additional buildings at the Lagos State Police Command for additional offices for the personnel. “As your governor, I have come here to take full responsibility for the loss you have suffered in terms of logistics.

Through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), we will be replacing the police operational vehicles burnt during the violence. We have bigger plan for all the police stations burnt down.

We will look for the funds and build befitting stations that will set the standard of what police stations should be,” he promised. Speaking during the town hall meeting, the governor commended the brave and gallant security agents, especially the police officers, who paid the supreme price and those who were wounded during the protests in the cause of duties for their dedication to duty and commitment to the eradication of crime in Lagos.

He said the officers have exhibited uncommon boldness and courage in the performance of their duties, noting that Lagos State will continue to appreciate their sacrifices and will be eternally grateful for all they did.

The G=governor, who described the late police officers as heroes, said they sacrificed their lives to secure lives and properties in Lagos State. He said the compensation was government’s modest reward for their gallantry, noting that the gestures from the state government wil help the families to heal from the loss. Governor Sanwo-Olu also assured that safety and security will not be compromised in the state, adding that nothing will deter his administration from protecting the lives and property of residents. He said: “As the Chief Security Officer of Lagos State, my solemn promise to all law-abiding citizens is that Lagos State will always be safe for them.

We will stop at nothing to flush out all criminal elements whose sole aim is to foment chaos and perpetrate crime. Let me sound this note of warning; there is no hiding place for criminals and bandits in Lagos State.

“At the 2021 Budget presentation on November 10, I stated that the Lagos State government will commit N9.16 billion to social protection, in order to critically address other contributors to crime like substance abuse, youth unemployment and poor education.

We believe that it is easier to prevent crime than control it. “Consequently, in order to guarantee sustained peace and security, we will embrace a deliberate and determined approach towards crime prevention and the preservation of law and order.

Nothing will deter us from protecting the lives and property of Lagosians now and in the future. Safety and security will never be compromised in our state.” Governor Sanwo-Olu also urged Lagosians to join in upholding the security of the state, as the security agencies and the government will not do it alone. The governor stated that even as the government takes bold actions to secure the state, it is the duty of all Lagosians to ensure that they do nothing to jeopardise the peace, safety, stability and security of the state.

He also urged Lagosians to remain vigilant and report any attempt to disrupt law and order to appropriate authorities. Responding to the good gestures of the governor, the widows and children of the late police officers commended him for the N10 million donation and the scholarship award. According to them, the compensation will help in wiping off their tears and brighten the hope that their children can achieve a great future as envisioned for them by their late fathers.

Mrs. Olamide Erinfolami, the widow of ASP Ayodeji Erinfolami, praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for the donation and urged him to fulfill his promise for continuity of the education of the deceased children. “When I heard the information about my husband’s death, I didn’t feel good. I was very sad.

It was somebody from Maiduguri that called me to inform me; the police didn’t inform me officially about my husband’s death. Somebody from Maiduguri called me that my husband was shot. I wasn’t myself when I heard the news and I felt so sad. “I am from Ekiti State; I don’t live in Lagos.

I want to say thank you to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. I want him to also fulfill what he promised that he is going to do for our children,” she said. Mrs. Funmilayo Aderibigbe, the senior wife of late Inspector Adegbemiro Aderibigbe, who could not hold her tears, while speaking to journalists after receiving the N10 million cheque, also hailed the governor’s gesture. Ayotomiwa, one of the three children of late ASP Ayodeji Erinfolami also appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu for giving him and his siblings scholarship to continue their education after the demise of their father. “Thank You Governor,” he said.

Speaking at the town hall meeting on security with the governor, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, said the new Board of LSSTF has resolved to sustain achievements made by the previous Board and to significantly improve the security architecture in Lagos State by seeking to attract the required resources and by providing a strong leadership and vision for safety and security in Lagos State.

He, therefore, urged individuals and organisations to contribute to the Security Trust Fund for security of lives and properties in Lagos State. “I believe that our security architecture will benefit from being driven by more advanced technology, well trained personnel and robust equipment.

But all these require adequate financial and material resources. We, therefore, need to act urgently by making donations to the Fund to ensure that we secure our state from those that mean us harm. The Fund welcomes all donations in cash and kind,” he said.

The Executive Secretary/CEO of Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, also implored people to make their donations and commitment to the Security Trust Fund. He said: “Security is a very expensive endeavour and we all know how much we spend in our various corporations and personal dwellings in this regard. Our security agencies are in dire need of basic infrastructure and equipment to function effectively and we need to come to their aid as a matter of urgency in our collective self-interest.

I dare say that the events of the last few weeks have shown us the importance of security to the wellbeing, prosperity and progress of the state.” Also speaking, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said the command in the last one year arrested hundreds of criminals for various offences such as cultism, murder, armed robbery, drug peddling, raping, impersonation, vandalism, defilement and gender related issues as well as recovered many of weapons, psychotropic substances and stolen properties. Stressing the need for a crime-free society, Odumosu implored all Lagosians to continue to be law abiding, and particularly, obey all traffic rules and regulations.

The police boss, while commending Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s contribution to security in Lagos State, said: “The command is privileged to have a governor, who has an unmatched passion to create an enabling environment for the police and other agencies to fight crime and criminality head-on in the state.

“He has not only provided the necessary logistics for officers and men to discharge their responsibilities effectively, he has also continued to make available a steady stream of financial support, to boost their morale for optimum service delivery.”

