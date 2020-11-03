News

#EndSARS: Enugu suspends curfew

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Enugu State Government has lifted a13- hour curfew imposed on Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas in the wake of untoward activities of hoodlums and miscreants, who hijacked the otherwise peaceful #End- SARS protests in the state.

 

In a statement by Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the decision to lift the curfew was “after a considered review of the overall situation in the three local government areas” and in furtherance of state government’s commitment to “total return of normalcy and sustained economic activity in the overall interest of Ndi Enugu.”

 

Aroh went on: “The 13-hour curfew imposed on the three local governments of the Enugu Capital Territory namely Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas, is hereby lifted with effect from 6am on Monday, November 2, 2020.

 

“Normal social and economic activities will resume effective from 6a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, without prejudice to all existing regulations put in place by the Federal Government as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

“Ndi Enugu are therefore advised to go about their lawful social and economic activities, while remaining vigilant and law-abiding as usual.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Customs generated N837bn from Jan to July – Comptroller General

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Customs Service generated N837 billion between January and July 2020, according to its Comptroller General, Hameed Ali. Ali gave the information during the continuation of an interactive session organized by the Senate joint committees in finance and national planning on the 2021-2023 MTEF/FSP. He added that the Service is projecting total revenue of […]
News

Ex-NIMASA Director bags 49 years jail term for N1.5bn fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ibrahim Buba of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday sentenced a former Executive Director at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Captain Ezekiel Bala Agaba, to a cumulative jail term of 49 years over N1.5 billion fraud. The judge found Agaba guilty of seven counts of conversion and criminal breach of […]
News

Boat mishap: Ortom sympathises with victims’ families

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday sympathised with families of the 28 victims whose boat capsized while crossing River Benue for an annual church conference.   This was as the state police command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed that three corpses had been recovered from River Benue by the marine police. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: