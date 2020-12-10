News

#EndSARS: Ex-DPO restrains panel from invitating him to testify

Attempt by the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses to compel a former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ogida Police Station, CSP Carol Afegbai (rtd) to appear before it, may have suffered a setback. This was as CSP Afegbai approached the High Court sitting in Benin, the state capital, to restrain the Judicial Panel from compelling her to appear before it.

It would be recalled that Justice Ada Ehigiamusoeled panel in the state, had on December 1, ordered the immediate arrest of CSP Carol Afegbai (rtd) for failing to appear before the panel to explain her alleged complicity in the murder of a 500-Level student of University of Benin, Ibrahim Momodu. The late Momodu, the only son of his parents, was allegedly murdered in 2013 by the police in the state.

The panel in its order said: “It is of the view, therefore, of this panel that the respondent having failed to appear before the said panel, a warrant of arrest should be issued against her to appear before the said panel.”

Justice Ehigiamusoe further declared that: “Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that a warrant of arrest be issued forthwith on the said respondent, who is named Carol Afegbai, who shall appear before this panel following the order of this panel on the 9th day of December, 2020”. But, at the resume hearing yesterday, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Ehigiamusoe told counsel to Kate Momodu’s family, Jefferson Uwoghiren, that they (panel) have been served a court paper from the High Court restraining them for inviting CSP Carol Afegbai before it.

