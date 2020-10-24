EndSARS: Ex-envoy tasks protesters on nation-building

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Singapore, Mrs. Nonye Rajis- Okpara, yesterday urged the #EndSARS protesters and all those who may have been aggrieved to join honds with the Federal Government in moving the nation forward.

Rajis-Okpara, who stated this in a statement entitled: ‘A Mother’s Plea’, said it was imperative for all Nigerians to eschew violence in the face of anger and intimidation.

The statement reads: “Let us as a nation promote human and civil right by protecting the dignity of human lives in our nation.

“As a Nigerian and a concerned mother my heart bleeds, as I watch the killings of innocent lives and destruction of properties.

“It’s sacrilege for the army or anyone to shoot at unarmed youths or peaceful protesters. This doesn’t fall under their ROE, role of engagement.

It must be stopped.” While urging the government to expedite action in addressing the demands of the protesters, the former envoy said: “There should be harmony between army, police and the communities/ people that they are created to protect.”

Like this: Like Loading...