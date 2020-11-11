Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Expert tasks govt on adequate delivery of dividends of democracy

Government at all levels have been enjoined to at all times ensure prompt delivery of dividends of democracy with the aim of achieving meaningful development for the benefit of the masses.
A development expert, Mr Michael Ale, who gave the submission Wednesday, urged relevant stakeholders on concrete steps towards supporting government at all levels on the need to urgently get rid of poverty, unemployment and inadequate social amenities.
Ale, a Consultant on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has been in the forefront of advocacy for meaningful development and growth in Nigeria.
The expert spoke in Ayegbaju Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of the state at the launching of a development platform, Global Initiative for Nigeria Development (GIND), codenamed ‘Development Nigeria’.
Ale told newsmen that the current global COVID-19 pandemic had worsened the poverty situation of most Nigerians and there is an urgent need for government to partner with development experts to address the situation.
“The current global pandemic is really widening the poverty gap of many Nigerians. Considering the poverty diagnostics analysis. Many Nigerians have been plunged into the bracket which is really unfortunate.
“Development Nigeria will surely bring relevant prognosis and solutions to any upsurge and shock the state or country is exposed to. Most urban cities are exposed to various shocks. The recent ##EndSARS protests have taught us a big lesson as a country,” he said.
The development expert added it is not enough to criticize government’s policies but what is needed more is to proffer solutions to the myriad of development problems facing the nation.
He chided some state governors for being guilty of criticizing the Federal Government without profering alternative policies and suggestions for development.

