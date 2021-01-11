EndSARS: Falana, nine others sued over independent panel

Lagos-based lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana and nine others have been dragged before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over the setting up of an independent panel to probe killings during the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country for three weeks in October last year.

The plaintiff, Lucky Odigie, through his counsel, Oghenovo Otemu, prayed the court to restrain the defendants from setting up any parallel independent inquiry to probe any alleged killings of Nigerians, including security operatives and the destruction of properties following the deployment of security operatives in the wake of the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Other defendants in the suit were Ade Atambi, Adewale Adeoye, Chino Obiagwu (SAN), Affiong Affiong and Prof Adenike Ogushe. Others wwre Y. Z. Yau, Malachy Ugwumadu, Fatima Umar and Olumide Ogele. In the originating summons, the plaintiff prayed the court to determine whether by virtue of the Tribunals of Inquiry Act Cap 447 LFN 1990 and all other extant federal and state laws, regulations and enactments in Nigeria, the 1st to 3rd Defendants trading under the name and style of Alliance on Surviving COVID-19

And Beyond (ASCAB) can validly and legally constitute or set up a parallel independent panel of inquiry to probe the killings of Nigerians, including security operatives and the destruction of properties, following the deployment of security operatives in the wake of the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria?

He also wanted the court to determine whether by virtue of the Tribunals of Inquiry Act Cap 447 LFN 1990 and all other extant federal and state laws, regulations and enactments in Nigeria the 4th to 10th Defendants can validly and legally act as members of a parallel independent panel of inquiry to probe the killings of Nigerians, including security operatives and the destruction of properties, following the deployment of security operatives in the wake of the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria?

The plaintiff was, however, praying the the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants from conducting any parallel independent inquiry to probe any alleged killings of Nigerians, including security operatives and the destruction of properties following the deployment of security operatives in the wake of the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

He was also praying for a declaration that by virtue of the Tribunals of Inquiry Act Cap 447 LFN 1990 and all other extant federal and state laws, regulations and enactments in Nigeria, the 1st to 3rd Defendants trading under the name and style of Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 And Beyond (ASCAB) CANNOT validly and legally constitute or set up a parallel independent panel of inquiry to probe the killings of Nigerians, including security operatives and the destruction of properties, following the deployment of security operatives in the wake of the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...