EndSARS fallout: Lagos demolishes 1700 ‘illegal’ shanties, structures, others at Fagba

Barely a month after Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu came hard on the miscreants disturbing peace in the state, warning them to stop fomenting trouble or allowed his administration to decisively deal with them, officials of the Lagos State Task force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit have demolished over 1700 shanties and containerised shops around Fagba Railway lines, Agege.

New Telegraph learnt that Governor Sanwo-Olu while addressing the residents over the ethnic clash, destruction of property and looting which took place in the community in the wake of #EndSARS protests, had warned that some illegal structures would be cleared to pave way for peace and harmony in the multi-ethnic community.

The governor had said: “We are using this opportunity to give notice to all the miscreants in this neighborhood. That’s why I’m looking at you. If you know that you are not doing any work and you are one of the people that have caused this trouble, we are giving you the final notice because we are coming to clear this whole place. We will make sure that you don’t disturb or embarrass this loving neighborhood that we have here.

“We have Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba communities here and they are living here. You need to look for what to do, we will not allow you to come and tarnish the image and the peace we have in Fagba and in Lagos State.”

But speaking on the demolition exercise, which took place over the weekend, the Taskforce Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that owners/ occupants of the illegal shanties and containerised shops had been served a seven-day ‘Removal Order’ by the government based on series of complaints about criminal activities around Fagba, Agege.

According to him, after the expiration of the removal order, the government gave them an additional 21days’ grace to remove their belongings and vacate the entire area before embarking on the demolition exercise.

Egbeyemi said: “These illegal shanties and containerised shops were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who terrorised innocent citizens around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Pen-Cinema area, dispossessing them of their valuables, especially early in the day and late at night.”

He insisted that investigations conducted by the agency revealed that miscreants and hoodlums occupying the illegal shanties were responsible for the destructions of public properties and looting of shops immediately after the recent #EndSARS protest around Agege.

“It was an eyesore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking and selling Indian hemp including prostitution by under-age boys and girls around Fagba railway lines,” he added.