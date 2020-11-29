Metro & Crime

#EndSARS fallout: Lagos demolishes 1700 ‘illegal’ shanties, structures, others at Fagba

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Barely a month after Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu came hard on the miscreants disturbing peace in the state, warning them to stop fomenting trouble or allowed his administration to decisively deal with them, officials of the Lagos State Task force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit have demolished over 1700 shanties and containerised shops around Fagba Railway lines, Agege.

New Telegraph learnt that Governor Sanwo-Olu while addressing the residents over the ethnic clash, destruction of property and looting which took place in the community in the wake of #EndSARS protests, had warned that some illegal structures would be cleared to pave way for peace and harmony in the multi-ethnic community.
The governor had said: “We are using this opportunity to give notice to all the miscreants in this neighborhood. That’s why I’m looking at you. If you know that you are not doing any work and you are one of the people that have caused this trouble, we are giving you the final notice because we are coming to clear this whole place. We will make sure that you don’t disturb or embarrass this loving neighborhood that we have here.
“We have Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba communities here and they are living here. You need to look for what to do, we will not allow you to come and tarnish the image and the peace we have in Fagba and in Lagos State.”
But speaking on the demolition exercise, which took place over the weekend, the Taskforce Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that owners/ occupants of the illegal shanties and containerised shops had been served a seven-day ‘Removal Order’ by the government based on series of complaints about criminal activities around Fagba, Agege.
According to him, after the expiration of the removal order, the government gave them an additional 21days’ grace to remove their belongings and vacate the entire area before embarking on the demolition exercise.
Egbeyemi said: “These illegal shanties and containerised shops were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who terrorised innocent citizens around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Pen-Cinema area, dispossessing them of their valuables, especially early in the day and late at night.”
He insisted that investigations conducted by the agency revealed that miscreants and hoodlums occupying the illegal shanties were responsible for the destructions of public properties and looting of shops immediately after the recent #EndSARS protest around Agege.
“It was an eyesore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking and selling Indian hemp including prostitution by under-age boys and girls around Fagba railway lines,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Four die in fatal auto crash in Kwara

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin A fatal auto crash has claimed four lives in Offa in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State. The auto crash, which happened around 10:27 am on Wednesday along the Offa-Ojoku road, involved one Toyota Camry saloon car and a tricycle also known as Keke NAPEP. It was learnt that […]
Metro & Crime

Police keep mum as terrorists abduct 12 ASPs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

My husband asked me to sell our house to pay ransom – Officer’s wife   Emmanuel Onani With Agency report Gunmen, suspected to be terrorists, have kidnapped 12 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) travelling from Borno State to Zamfara State on a special operation.   Details of the exact location where the officers were abducted […]
Metro & Crime

Gridlock as trailer rams into billboard, car catches fire on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Wednesday morning began on a sour note for motorists plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as they spent several hours in gridlock as a truck, ladden with granite, rammed into a giant billboard at the Berger Bus Stop end of the expressway inwards Lagos, halting vehicular movement. As if that was not bad enough, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: