EndSARS Fallout: Makinde commissions remodelled, burnt Ojoo Police Station

…to compensate victims, slain cops

The brutalisation of citizens by officers of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), led to the disruption of peace and killing of some policemen in some states of the federation including Oyo State, during the October 2020 #EndSARS protest. During the period, some police stations were burnt by irate youths who had been arrested, extorted, brutalized and detained without trial in various detention camps. The national uprising against the practice eventually led to the disbandment of the outfit by the Federal Government.

Devastating effects

The protest and its devastating effects were mostly felt in Lagos State where some youths were allegedly shot dead by the military at the Lekki Toll Gate where they had laid siege, preventing vehicular movements. In Oyo State, a bizarre scenario played out at Iwo Road Interchange, Ibadan where in response to the mass protests, a number of state governments set up panels to investigate the incidents and come up with recommendations which could be used to sooth feelings of the angry youths.

Oyo State

In Oyo State, the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde later inaugurated the State Judicial Panel of Inquiry headed by Justice Badejoko Adeniji (rtd). It received 151 petitions, struck out 30 for various reasons, and eventually heard complaints of 121 till the end. The case of a 23-year-old man, Samuel Ogundeji, who was falsely accused of stealing a banker’s wallet and brutalised by the SARS operatives, resulting in his blindness, was also heard by the panel. The young victim was awarded an automatic scholarship by the panel. His first semester in school was paid, just as his accommodation, feeding and clothing needs were taken care of. It took more than a year for the report to be submitted for the governor’s implementation of the awards categorised into five groups.

Commissioning

As part of the moves to compensate the victims, Governor Makinde, last week commissioned the new Ojoo Divisional Police Headquarters, Ibadan, constructed by the state government in replacement of the destroyed and burnt one. The governor, while speaking at the commissioning ceremony held at the Ojoo Roundabout, said his administration will continue to maintain cordial relationships with the Police and other security agencies. He used the occasion to announce the handing over of 74 vehicles to Divisional Police Stations across the state, while commending Police officers and other security agencies for keeping lives and properties safe and secured in the state. The governor explained that the cooperation of the security agencies in the state with his administration and the synergy among the Police and other security agencies have ensured that criminalities were reduced to the barest minimum in the state.

Brush with death

He stated that he had received an additional report from the judicial panel set up to look into the incidents of police brutality in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest, adding that he would act on the report to ensure that everyone who lost lives and properties will get adequate compensation. While addressing the mammoth supporters and residents of the area, Makinde said: “Let me remind everybody that this time four years ago, I was nearly killed at a spot close to this location. They shot at my vehicle and the bullet impact is still on the bus we used for our campaign that year. Despite that, you came out and voted massively for me. So, I see this as an opportunity to thank you, my good people of Ojoo. “The Police station we rebuilt here is one of the three police stations destroyed during the #EndSARS protest. The damage done to the one at Egbeda was not much. The one at Iseyin was extensively damaged including the shops surrounding it. I am aware that it was the PCRC that renovated the one in Egbeda and I appreciate that. “With this new Police Station here, we are restoring the facilities and also using the opportunity to build and further cement the relationship among the Police, the people and this administration. “Let me also use this opportunity to thank the Nigerian Police, Oyo State Command, because you are doing very well for our people. I have been on this job for close to four years now. I get security reports every morning and find different issues, ranging from robbery, murder, arson and all sorts. But in the past one year or so, I have had days that when I get a report, I go back to relax and take my coffee, because such reports pointed no ugly incidents across the length and breadth of Oyo State. So, thank you for the efforts. “Equally, I would like to use this opportunity to thank other security agencies who have been working cooperatively with the Police Force. On behalf of the good people of Oyo State, you have been toiling tirelessly to keep us safe and this is our own time to say thank you,” he said.

Appeal to the people

The governor nevertheless urged residents of the area to see the new facility as their own, noting that whenever protests are allowed to get to the point of vandalism and destruction of public properties, the people themselves will pay for it while the resources meant for other developmental projects will likely be diverted to rebuilding such properties. “When the CP was talking, he said this project belongs to the residents of Ojoo. So, as citizens, you have to be careful about how protests are carried out. Yes, during #EndSARS, I stood with the people because the people have the right to protest when they feel things are going wrong. But, as we witnessed, the protest was hijacked by hoodlums. “We all know that resources are scarce and when things like this happen, we have to use part of the scarce resources to replace what was destroyed. There are about 74 Divisional Police stations and each of them got a vehicle today. During the #EndSARS protest, four operational vehicles were destroyed but today, we are replacing the four with 74. “Well, you already know that I am an advocate of State Police and restructuring and I hope that in the nearest future, we will surely achieve this. But in the meantime, let me pledge to the Nigerian Police and other security agencies in Oyo State that we will continue to support you,” he added.

#EndSARS panel report

The governor also used the occasion to address the outcome of the state’s #End- SARS panel, noting that the report had to be reviewed to accommodate Policemen who lost their lives in the incident and that the report had been re-submitted to him, promising that he was ready to give the report the required attention. “I know some may be saying some other people were also badly affected by the protests and want to know about the outcome of the Judicial Panel. The day the Panel brought their report, I asked them to take it back because, in their recommendations, they did not include the police officers who lost their lives. “I am happy to say that the report has been reviewed and the new one has been submitted to me, and I will act to ensure that Police and all those who lost one thing or the other during the protest, are duly compensated,” the governor said.

Delighted police

Earlier at the commissioning, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Adebowale Williams, commended the governor for being a visionary leader who is interested in improving the security architecture of the state. He called on the residents of Ojoo to see the new Police station as their property and ensure it is protected at all cost. In his remarks, Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Makinde and a retired Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni (rtd), also stated that the governor has done something unprecedented in the history of security architecture in the state, explaining that the Governor Makinde-led administration has donated more than 500 security vehicles, a feat he noted was uncommon even at the federal level.

