Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Falz, Mr Macaroni announce memorial car procession

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigerian rapper, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and comedian Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, have announced a memorial car procession to mark one year anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.

The duo took to their respective verified Instagram pages to share e-fliers of the car procession and the order of programme.

This comes shortly after both entertainers accused the Lagos Police Command of stifling their anniversary protest.

While Falz accused the government of hosting events to distract youths, Mr Macaroni berated celebrities for ‘eating’ government money despite the latter’s restrictions on the protest.

Sharing the e-fliers on their separate Instagram accounts, Falz and Mr Macaroni wrote: “It is impossible for us not to memorialize our fallen heroes. We will never ever forget.

“Innocent Nigerian citizens waved flags and sang till they were shot at, injured and killed. We must never forget.”

“We’re rolling up in cars tomorrow to drive through the tollgate. We know their way, so a procession of cars is the safest option to minimize police harassment.

“We will stay in our vehicles throughout. We have rides for people that need it. Each and every one’s safety is very important so please let’s move together.”

The procession is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, October 20, at the Lekki Tollgate, from 8am till 10am.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man, 40, burns girlfriend, self to death

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

A 40-year-old man yesterday set himself and his girlfriend ablaze in his bedroom at Inikpi Street in Makurdi, Benue State. The man, whose identity was not disclosed, locked the girlfriend in the room and went to buy fuel, which he poured on himself and the lady. He later ignited fire which burnt them beyond recognition. […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA intercepts drugged candies from UK

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency says it has arrested a 22-year-old National Youth Service Corps member, Arnold Maniru, for allegedly importing four kilograms of drugged candies from the United Kingdom.   NDLEA Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement yesterday. Babafemi said that the corps member, serving with a government […]

Sunday Shodipe
Metro & Crime

How I escaped from Mokola Police Station, re-arrested Shodipe

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The prime suspect in the serial killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Sunday Shodipe, Sunday revealed how he escaped from Mokola Police Station in Ibadan, saying that he climbed the station’s borehole pole to scale the fence. The 19-year-old escaped from lawful custody few days after he was arrested, paraded and arraigned for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica