EndSARS: Falz, Mr Macaroni announce memorial car procession

Nigerian rapper, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and comedian Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, have announced a memorial car procession to mark one year anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.

The duo took to their respective verified Instagram pages to share e-fliers of the car procession and the order of programme.

This comes shortly after both entertainers accused the Lagos Police Command of stifling their anniversary protest.

While Falz accused the government of hosting events to distract youths, Mr Macaroni berated celebrities for ‘eating’ government money despite the latter’s restrictions on the protest.

Sharing the e-fliers on their separate Instagram accounts, Falz and Mr Macaroni wrote: “It is impossible for us not to memorialize our fallen heroes. We will never ever forget.

“Innocent Nigerian citizens waved flags and sang till they were shot at, injured and killed. We must never forget.”

“We’re rolling up in cars tomorrow to drive through the tollgate. We know their way, so a procession of cars is the safest option to minimize police harassment.

“We will stay in our vehicles throughout. We have rides for people that need it. Each and every one’s safety is very important so please let’s move together.”

The procession is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, October 20, at the Lekki Tollgate, from 8am till 10am.

