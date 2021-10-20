News

#EndSARS: Falz, Uche Jombo, other celebrities take to Twitter to mark first anniversary

Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media, especially on the microblogging site, Twitter, to mark the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.

A year ago, it was widely reported that a number of #EndSARS protesters were shot at by personnel of the Nigerian army at the Lekki Toll Gate; an action that led to the loss of lives.

Marking the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest, popular Nigerian musician and social crusader, Folarin Falana, fondly referred to as Falz, tweeted, “365 days ago, Nigerian citizens were shot and killed at the toll gate by our own military men.

“Today, we honour them because they have sacrificed their very existence for a cause bigger than all of us. They live forever in our hearts.”

Falz was a arrowhead of the vehicle procession rally which took place at the toll plaza on Wednesday morning as part of the events marking the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests.

Also, marking the first anniversary of the sad incident, ace Nigerian actress, Uche Jombo, via her verified Twitter account, wrote: “20th October! A day in history! #EndSARSMemorial #EndSARS we will never forget!”

Popular Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy, simply tweeted: “We will NEVER forget! Flag of Nigeria Broken heart #EndSARSMemorial #EndPoliceBrutality. ‘Lazy Nigerian Youth’ are changing Nigeria and sacrificing their own lives for generations to come!!!” (sic)

Sonorous singer, Tems, while marking the sad occasion that occurred last year tweeted: “The bullets, the blood and tears. We will NEVER forget. #EndSARSMemorial.”

