EndSARS: FCT manufacturers loose N1.5bn, 12 factories, 4 warehouses to hoodlums 

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) on Tuesday said its members in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) lost about N1.5 billion to hoodlums.

Chairman, MAN FCT Chapter, Odun Emasealu, who made this disclosure when he appeared before the Ministerial Assessment Committee on #EndSARS protest damages, said that about 12 factories and four warehouses were completely looted by the hoodlums.

He noted that the entire Idu Industrial Area was ransacked by the hoodlums in search of palliatives.

New Telegraph learnt that industrial machinery, factories and personal buildings were vandalised and looted beyond recognition.

Emasealu said members of the Association were yet to recover from the trauma that followed looting spree that has not just shut down their businesses, but heightened insecurity within the Idu industrial area.

According to him, there was no government p warehouse in the area, yet the hoodlums attacked security operatives to loot their private factories.

He appealed to the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello to beef up security within the industrial layout, in order for the manufacturers to get back to business without fear of being attacked again.

Like this: Like Loading...