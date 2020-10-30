News

#EndSARS: FCTA urges youths to reject violence, protect communities

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Worried that the unrest following the #End- SARS protests has aided wanton looting of both private and public properties by hoodlums, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, yesterday urged youths in the territory to protect their various communities from invasion by hoodlums.

FCT is one of the worst hit by the ongoing destructive looting of both private and public properties by hoodlums. Government’s agricultural warehouse, NYSC camp and even private companies’ warehouses had been raided and looted by the hoodlums. The Minister, who addressed stakeholders during a virtual meeting, said the youth had the responsibility to preserve the integrity of their communities, by rejecting violence and warding off criminal elements.

Our Reporters

