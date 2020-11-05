EndSARS: FG adjusts upwards salary of policemen – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, yesterday said that officers and men of the force will continue to enjoy Health Insurance Scheme of the government even after their retirement. He also said the force is working in collaboration with the Police Service Commission(PSC) to ensure that officers who lost their lives and those in-jured would be promoted to the next rank. Adamu stated this yesterday in Benin, the Edo State capital, shortly after an on-the-spot assessment of burnt stations and level of destruction unleashed on the personnel and various stations by hoodlums during the EndSARS protests in the state.

He said: “While in service, we registered for Health Insurance Scheme but it stops when we retired. Now, this government said no, it is not encouraging and it is now part of the law that those that have retired from the force will continue to enjoy health insurance scheme.” He explained that already, about 60,000 retired officers have been captured, urging them not to entertain any fear as they would continue to enjoy the health insurance scheme of the government.

He said that the Police Act of 2020 passed into law by the National Assembly has taken care of most of the police welfare needs, stressing that, “since it is an Act, those gaps in terms of officers’ welfare have been take care of by that Act.” According to him: “With this government, we have been able to set up Police Trust Fund, which now to takes care of logistical requirement and capacity building of the police”.

IGP Adamu said that the family of those that lost their lives and those that were injured as a result of the #EndSARS violence, would be adequately compensated. “I am working with the Police Service Commission, so that those who lost their lives and those injured will get promotion to the next level.” He also disclosed that the Federal Government had adjusted the salary of all officers to a higher grade in order to encourage them for utmost performance.

“So, we don’t need to be demoralised or leave the public space for criminals to occupy,” he said. The police boss had during the visit to the state, visited the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) where officers injured during the EndSARS protests are being treated in the state. He, however, commended the men and officers of the force in the state for the restraint despite utmost provocation.

The state Deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, in his speech, assured the Police IGP that the state government will continue to support the police in the discharge of their duty. “Governor Godwin Obaseki had already approved that the burnt police stations be rebuilt while those that need renovation should be renovated,” he said.

