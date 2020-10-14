News

#EndSARS: FG okays protesters’ five-point demand

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

Following the public protests against the various forms of human rights violations by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the consequent disbandment of the unit by the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the Federal Government, yesterday, conceded to the demands of Nigerians, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

The concession came at a meeting convened by the IGP, on the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, to explore avenues of giving immediate and appropriate response to the #ENDSARS protests, in order to assuage the anger of citizens across the country.

The meeting, organized by the Office of the Inspector- General of Police and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), was a multi-stakeholders’ forum attended by leaders and representatives of civil society organisations in Nigeria, activists from the entertainment industry and the #ENDSARS movement and development partners. The Ministry of Police Affairs and Police Service Commission (PSC) were also in attendance at the meeting where it was affirmed that the five-point demands of the protesters and the #ENDSARS movement were genuine concerns and should be addressed by the government.

It was agreed that the stakeholders’ engagement had become necessary to build trust and restore public confidence in law enforcement in Nigeria. The stakeholders also agreed that the agitations had brought to the fore, the need to implement the recommendations of the Presidential Panel on the Reform of SARS. The government has called for open memoranda from those whose rights have been violated by the defunct SARS and other segments of the Police within one week.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the forum was addressed by the Inspector General of Police and the Executive Secretary of the NHRC. “The Forum collectively: Welcomed the dissolution of SARS by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Reaffirmed the constitutional rights of Nigerians to peaceful assembly and protest; Further affirmed the sanctity of life of every Nigerian and the role of the Police in protecting this right; Affirms that the five-point demands of the protesters and the ENDSARS movement are genuine concerns and will be addressed by the government,” Adesina said. According to the communiqué signed by the IGP and Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, the Forum noted that the dissolution of SARS presents an opportunity to embark on comprehensive reforms aimed at repositioning the Nigerian Police Force as a modern, responsive and citizens- centred law enforcement organisation.

The communiqué read in parts: “The Forum further notes that the proposed reforms should be anchored under the basis of the White Paper on the Report of the Presidential Panel on the Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad which was jointly authored by the NHRC, the Federal Ministry of Justice, and the Nigeria Police Force.

“Following the dissolution of SARS, the Forum calls for the following immediate steps to be taken in restoring public confidence and trust in the Police: An order by the Inspector General of Police to all State Commands to halt the use of force against protesters; Unconditional release of arrested protesters and citizens; Open communication and outreach to citizens to establish trust and confidence and a roadmap for the implementation of the White Paper of the Presidential Panel on the Reform of the SARS.

“The Forum welcomed the proposal to set up an Independent Investigation Panel to look into the violations of human rights by the defunct SARS and other segments of the Nigerian Police. The Forum agrees to the setting up of this Independent Panel by the NHRC within the next one week.

An open call for Memoranda from members of the public whose rights have been violated by the defunct SARS and other segments of the Police will be released by the Commission within one week.” Also, the Forum recommended the psychological evaluation, training and retraining of disbanded SARS officials prior to redeployment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fuel, tariff hike: Govern with human face, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to rule Nigeria with human face.   PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a prayer session organised by the party over the weekend, said the increase in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff was a huge burden on Nigerians.   Secondus told President […]
News

A’Ibom community protests, blocks East-West Road over OML13 EIA

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Travelers and commuters along Eket-Ikot Abasi end of the East-West Road were yesterday held up in over nine-hour traffic as thousands of youths barricade the road to protest the exclusion of Mkpat Enin Local GovernmentAreafromthedraft report of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for Utapate OML13 Oil and Gas exploration project, submitted to the Federal Ministry of […]
News Top Stories

CBN boosts economy with N1.8trn, interest rate cut

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

  Intervention funds hit N3.5trn    Emefiele: Banks must reduce cost of credit to borrowers     To sustain the ongoing economic recovery and rein in inflation,  the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has slashed the lending rate (Monetary Policy Rate) by 100 basis point from 12.5 per cent to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: