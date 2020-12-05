EndSARS: FG won’t shut down internet, stifle press freedom –Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the government is currently reviewing the #End- SARS crisis that engulfed the nation in October. Mohammed, who made this known yesterday, when he met with title editors in Lagos, said the purpose of the meetings was to review what transpired during the protest and the subsequent crisis.

The minister, who also touched on the vexed issue of fake news, noted that the disinformation aggravated the #EndSARS crisis. Social media, he said, was used for mobilisation, and was also used to guide arsonists and looters to properties, both public and private, which were targeted for attack. According to him, celebrities, who were listed as killed at Lekki, quickly dispelled the report of their deaths, while discerning Nigerians exposed the fact that pictures of some non-Nigerians were used to justify the hoax massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate.

He said: “We have no doubt that fake news and disinformation fuelled the crisis But we are also not surprised. “During the protest and the subsequent violence, fake news and disinformation were the order of the day. This development has strengthened our resolve to work with stakeholders to stop the abuse of social media. “It has also rekindled the debate on the need to regulate social media content, a debate that is not limited to Nigeria.

“On our part, we will not sit down and allow a reckless use of social media to aggravate our fault lines and throw the country into turmoil. “But in curbing the excesses of social media, rest assured, that we will neither shut down the internet nor stifle press freedom or free speech, as some have insinuated.

We also acknowledge that social media is here to stay.” Mohammed, who also noted that the meeting with editors will enable the government to draw from the necessary lessons, said it is with a view to forestalling a recurrence, especially of the mindless violence that followed the hijack of the peaceful protest.

