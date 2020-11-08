News

#EndSARS: Force c’ttee begins assessment tour of damaged facilities, others nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

…visits FCT, Lagos Ogun states’ commands

 

A nine-man committee set up by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to undertake on-the-spot assessment of the losses suffered by the Force in the wake of violent protests across the country, has begun work.
The committee, which is headed by a Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Abutu Yaro, has so far visited the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State Commands of the Force.

 

It was learnt that members of the panel were now in Ogun State, where they are expected to visit sites of damaged facilities.

 

Efforts to speak with CP Yaro on the morale of officers and men of commands so far visited, did not yield result.

 

In a “police wireless” message dated November 2, and obtained by our correspondent, the IGP had directed the respective CPs to provide “adequate logistics supports” to the committee for thrm to execute their assignment.

 

The CPs were further directed to ensure that “heads of affected police stations/formations/ units are on standby”, to brief the committee on the magnitude of damaged, and lose of personnel.

 

They are also to help the panel “locate the residences of the families of deceased police officers and hospitals where injured police officers are being treated”.

 

Upon the inauguration of the panel on Friday, October 30, the IGP had enjoined members of the committee to see the assignment as a call to service, which must be undertaken with purposefulness, empathy, dedication and sacrifice.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Blood, sorrow in Abaomege, Isinkwo, Igbeagu

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

For the past few days, the peace some communities in Ebonyi State have been enjoying has eluded them following skirmishes with their neighbours over land. The situation has brought sorrow on them with lives lost, many injured and properties razed writes UCHENNA INYA in Abakaliki Abaomege community, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State had […]
News

VON DG canvases Igbo President at APC caucus meeting

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu yesterday announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would zone the presidential position of the party to South-East in 2023 for equity, justice and good conscience which the party was known for.   Okechukwu, who spoke at the APC expanded caucus meeting at the party’s secretariat […]
News

US election, lesson to Nigeria – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the just concluded United States presidential election is a lesson to Nigeria on the need to strengthen her institutions and focus on the processes and rules instead of strengthening individuals.   PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the non-interference by the security forces and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: