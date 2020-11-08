EndSARS: Force c’ttee begins assessment tour of damaged facilities, others nationwide

…visits FCT, Lagos Ogun states’ commands

A nine-man committee set up by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to undertake on-the-spot assessment of the losses suffered by the Force in the wake of violent protests across the country, has begun work.

The committee, which is headed by a Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Abutu Yaro, has so far visited the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State Commands of the Force.

It was learnt that members of the panel were now in Ogun State, where they are expected to visit sites of damaged facilities.

Efforts to speak with CP Yaro on the morale of officers and men of commands so far visited, did not yield result.

In a “police wireless” message dated November 2, and obtained by our correspondent, the IGP had directed the respective CPs to provide “adequate logistics supports” to the committee for thrm to execute their assignment.

The CPs were further directed to ensure that “heads of affected police stations/formations/ units are on standby”, to brief the committee on the magnitude of damaged, and lose of personnel.

They are also to help the panel “locate the residences of the families of deceased police officers and hospitals where injured police officers are being treated”.

Upon the inauguration of the panel on Friday, October 30, the IGP had enjoined members of the committee to see the assignment as a call to service, which must be undertaken with purposefulness, empathy, dedication and sacrifice.

Like this: Like Loading...