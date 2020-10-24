EndSARS: Four days after attack, TVC back on air

Television Continental (TVC) is back on air about four days after its headquarters in Lagos was attacked by hoodlums.

A mob had attacked the company’s head office at Ketu on Tuesday amid the unrests that trailed the #EndSARS protests.

Checks on the station on Saturday, however, showed it is still battling technical glitches.

The development is coming a day after The Nation newspaper, of which head office was also attacked by the hoodlums, resumed operation.

The recent attacks on private and government-owned properties in the state were triggered by the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday.

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is believed to be a target of the attacks.

The two media establishments have been linked to the former Lagos State governor.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had denied any involvement in the incident, blaming it on “forces beyond his direct control”.

The #EndSARS protest started as a campaign against misconducts of the now-disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) and expanded focus to overall police reform.

Like this: Like Loading...