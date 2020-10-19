EndSARS: Four killed during reprisal attack against protesters in Auchi

At least four persons were reportedly shot dead Monday in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The ugly incident occurred during an early morning peaceful #EndSARS protest in the area.

New Telegraph learnt that the protest later turned violent as youths embarked on extortion of passersby and motorists plying the busy Benin-Auchi-Okene-Abuja road.

The protesters were said to‎ have beaten up a military man a development that forced soldiers to storm the scene in a riprisal attack which led to the killings.

The intervention of the‎ soldiers was said to have eased the hours of gridlock on the Auchi-Okene-Lokoja road.

The protesters were said to have blocked the road from Jattu Junction to Aviele during morning hours of Monday.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor could not be reached for comments when our reporter called his phone Monday.

