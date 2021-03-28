ENDSARS: Four petitioners of police brutality get N16.4m

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) related abuses and other matters, yesterday awarded and handed over the sum of N16.4m, in cheques, to four petitioners of police brutality.

The panel, during yesterday’s hearing, concluded on six petitions and ruled that four, out of the six, petitioners successfully proved their cases.

The four petitioners, comprising of three women and a man, received a total of N16.4m.

The Chairman of the Panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi handed over the cheque in the of sum of N10m, N5m and N750, 000 respectively, to the three women, while the man received a cheque of N500, 000.

