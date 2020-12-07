Top Stories

#EndSARS: Fresh protests begin in Lagos, Ibadan, Osogbo

…as Buhari again warns against violent protests

The second wave of End SARS protest has commenced in Lagos, Ibadan (Oyo State) and Osogbo (Osun State)
There are also reports of protesters also out on the streets of the nation’s capital, Abuja.
Demonstrators have returned to Lekki toll plaza, the scene of the military shooting currently under probe.
Teams of policemen and soldiers are around to forestall a breakdown of law and order.
Security has been heightened at other flash points in Lagos, Nigeria’s biggest city.
On Sunday, the police reiterated its ban on gatherings, warning that such might be hijacked by unscrupulous elements.
The End SARS protest initially commenced on October 8 in Lagos. The youth-led outcry spread to other states.
For nearly two weeks, agitators demanded for an end to police brutality. Their resilience forced the police to scrap the notorious unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
But the protest went awry from October 21, one day after the Lekki shooting. Hoodlums, in many states, targeted attack on residences and businesses.
Several public and private property were looted or set on fire.
According to the Federal Government, the civil disorder, which lasted about a week, caused the death of 100 civilians and security operatives.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has once again warned that violent protests will be dealt with ruthlessly.
Buhari made this known on Monday while virtually declaring open the Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020.
He warned that any act of hooliganism hiding behind lawful and peaceful protests would be dealt with decisively to ensure peace and stability in the country.
The President, who restated government’s commitment to the rights of citizens to embark on peaceful protests responsibly and in accordance with the laws of the land, also recalled that the #ENDSARS protests were hijacked by hooligans to cause wanton damage to lives and property in many cities across the country.
He, however, hailed the Nigerian Armed Forces for their efforts at restoring law and order in various states during the large-scale criminality that ensued in the wake of the #ENDSARS protests.

