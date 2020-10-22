EndSARS: Ganduje consults with critical stakeholders

Determined to ensure that the relative peace being enjoyed in the state is maintained, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has inaugurated a 17-member peace committee in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, announced this in a statement issued in the wake of the #EndSARS protests that was hijacked by hoodlums with the aim of causing mayhem in the state.

Addressing members of the committee at the Government House, Kano, Governor Ganduje charged the committee to convene ethnic community meetings with a view to assuming collective responsibility for measures that promote peaceful coexistence.

He also tasked the committee to work on appropriate peace-building mechanisms for the sustanability of various peace efforts by the government and security agencies. Ganduje, who described the incident as most unfortunate, urged the committee members to educate youths in their midst on the impotance of peace and being law abiding.

The governor said his administration had instituted various measures to safeguard the life and property of people in the state.

