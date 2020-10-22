News

#EndSARS: Ganduje consults with critical stakeholders

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO Comment(0)

Determined to ensure that the relative peace being enjoyed in the state is maintained, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has inaugurated a 17-member peace committee in the state.

 

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, announced this in a statement issued in the wake of the #EndSARS protests that was hijacked by hoodlums with the aim of causing mayhem in the state.

 

Addressing members of the committee at the Government House, Kano, Governor Ganduje charged the committee to convene ethnic community meetings with a view to assuming collective responsibility for measures that promote peaceful coexistence.

 

He also tasked the committee to work on appropriate peace-building mechanisms for the sustanability of various peace efforts by the government and security agencies. Ganduje, who described the incident as most unfortunate, urged the committee members to educate youths in their midst on the impotance of peace and being law abiding.

 

The governor said his administration had instituted various measures to safeguard the life and property of people in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lions Club donates N.3m to kidney failure victim

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

It was a ray of hope for Mrs. Teslim Aderonke, whose spouse is down with kidney failure, as the Lagos Mainland Lions Club recently presented a cheque of N300,000 to her for the treatment. At the presentation of the cheque held at the Club’s office in Sabo-Yaba area of Lagos, the District Governor, Lions Club […]
News

Stakeholders call for anti-graft war targeting women

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Governments at all levels and the various anticorruption institutions have been urged to step up efforts to fight corruption that specifically target women. The call was part of the resolution at the end Agenda, (HEDA Resource Centre) with the support of the United Nations Development Program, (UNDP), MacArthur Foundation, Open Society Initiative for West Africa, […]
News

Ize-Iyamu: I won’t go to tribunal but pre-election cases will continue

Posted on Author Reporter

  The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has said he will not challenge his defeat at the election petition tribunal. Ize-Iyamu disclosed this in a press statement issued on Monday and made available to journalists by John Mayaki, media head of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: