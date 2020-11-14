EndSARS: General compares protest to ‘Liberian Civil War’

*Says Army’s unhappy Sanwo-Olu denied inviting them

Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo of the Nigerian Army has alleged that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu invited the military during the End SARS in Lagos to avoid total anarchy.

Taiwo is the Commander, 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island.

He also said the Nigerian Army was unhappy that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, denied inviting the military on October 20, 2020, when soldiers shot at the Lekki tollgate where #EndSARS protesters were gathered.

Taiwo said this on Saturday in his testimony before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the Lekki incident.

The general, however, said inviting the military was the best decision the Lagos governor could have taken as the #EndSARS protest plunged the state into anarchy but added that the Army was also unhappy that Sanwo-Olu said two persons died from the military engagement at the Lekki tollgate.

He said: “I spoke with the governor and said the Army was unhappy that he said he did not ask for Army’s intervention but I am sure that after you watched everything (video footages), you saw he had more than enough grounds to ask for Army’s intervention; perhaps it was the way everything went.”

The General cited the killing of police officers, burning of stations, and looting of armouries.

Taiwo recalled that it got to a point where hoodlums blocked several roads and extorted citizens.

He showed the panel a video of how a mob killed someone, set the body on fire and discussed sharing the body parts.

Taiwo noted that the scenes are reminiscent of the Liberian Civil War “when the fighters believed that once they consume the human body, they would be fortified”.

“It was these incidents that made the Governor of Lagos State ask for military intervention and in my opinion, that was the correct thing to do since the police had been overrun and policemen were fighting for their dear lives,” he said.

The Lagos governor had initially denied inviting the military to disperse protesters at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, adding that forces beyond his control were responsible for the Lekki incident.

But the Army Headquarters subsequently said in a statement that the Lagos State government invited the soldiers to the protest ground and that the soldiers acted within the rules of engagement.

The Lagos governor has been under fire since the incident at the Lekki toll gate which has been condemned by local and international civil rights organisations.

