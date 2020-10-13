News

#EndSARS: Govs to meet IGP

Nigerians governors will on Wednesday meet with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on the security situation in the country regarding the protest over the activities of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).
A statement by the head, media and public affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo also said the governors will be briefed by the technical committee on electricity tariffs.
“The hike in the electricity tariffs almost set the country on a nationwide imbroglio as a sequel to the actions intended by labour, few weeks ago, until the governors intervened,” the statement added.
According to Barkindo, the Minister of Humanitarian Resources and Disaster Management, Saadatu Umar Farouk will be discussing how to lift a hundred million Nigerians out of poverty with the governors.
He said the meeting will discuss the conclusions of the distribution of palliatives by the Coalition Against Covid19 (CACOVID) as well an update on the World Bank assisted States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability program for results (SFTAS).

