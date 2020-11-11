EndSARS: Group dissociates Igbo nation from suit against Adeyemi, 2Face, 48 others

Our Reporter

A group, the Conference of Igbo Youth Professionals Worldwide, has dissociated itself from a controversial suit by one Mr Kenechukwu Okeke, against the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi and 49 others alleged to be promoters of the now-rested #EndSARS protests.

Other respondents in the suit are musicians – 2Face Idibia, Davido, as well as Falz.

The Igbo group, which is acclaimed to have a wide network across the world, also distanced President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration from the action.

In a statement, Wednesday, the organisation appealed to the general public to disregard the action, which it described as “ill-timed and mischievous”.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a criminal charge filed by one activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, against Pastor Sam Adeyemi and 49 other influential Nigerians at a magistrate court in Abuja over their alleged roles in the recent #EndSARS protests in the country.

“While we acknowledge his fundamental human rights to sue and be sued, we received this with mixed feelings considering that it is not only ill timed but also mischievous. This, no doubt, is an anti-progressive and anti-people action that should not have the support of people yearning for a better Nigeria.

“Just as we are shocked at the action of Mr Kenechukwu, we are in utmost disbelief that an Igbo man could be used by some enemies of Nigeria to institute this evil action in court.

“We wish to not only completely disown him, but also strongly disassociate ourselves from him.

“We call on all Nigerians not to view his actions as an Igbo agenda, but a mischievous agenda carried out for his (alleged) selfish reasons.

“After a thorough investigation, we make bold to say that the said Kenechukwu acted on his own without the support or endorsement of the federal or any state government whatsoever.

“President Muhammad Buhari has repeatedly appealed to the youths to remain calm and come to the drawing table to negotiate and this is where we are now. So,we wonder what he stands to benefit by trying to thwart this peaceful process.”

It added thus: “We wish to remind him and his sponsors that the Federal Government has every instruments at its disposal to institute action against the youth influencers especially following the ugly turn of events that trailed the recent #EndSARS protests across the country if they so wish but they didn’t.

“The government’s quiet disposition to allow things die down naturally despite the development was no doubt an indication that the government is committed to resolving the matter in peace.

“Our discreet investigation revealed that the insinuation that the said complainant acted on behalf of the government or Igbo nation is far from the truth and should be discountenance.”

Like this: Like Loading...