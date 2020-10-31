EndSARS: Group seeks independent panel on Lekki shooting, others

Coalition for Revolution (CORE), a rights group, has demanded an independent inquiry into Lekki Toll Gate shooting and other killings across the country in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

Disclosing this yesterday in a press conference addressed by leaders of the group, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, Baba Ayo and Kofoworola Beckley, CORE stated that the October 20 killings were not the only fatalities recorded in the wake of protests in the country, but that killings happened across the state before and after the Lekki incident.

The group reiterated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State being culpable in the killings didn’t have the right to set up a judicial panel since he would not be a judge in his own case.

CORE maintained that the spontaneous protests across the country showed that decades of independence and democratic rule in the country have not been impactful. Komolafe said: “It is important to note that the #EndSARS protests were not about looting, stressing that it was after the brutal suppression of the protesters that hoodlums took over, while the police and other security agencies refused to do anything to check the unfortunate incident.”

Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow, who joined the meeting via the Zoom platform from Abuja, said the judicial panel set up by Sanwo-Olu has no power to effectively conduct a bias free investigation. The activist, who said the best the panel can do is to make recommendations, stressing that only an independent judicial panel would do the magic, adding that the panel would have no power to even invite the military.

