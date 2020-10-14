EndSARS: Group seeks reform of Police Force

A pan-Yoruba political group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has said that banning of Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) was a good development only if it was backed by total reform of police as this would bring a lasting solution to myriad of problems associated with the force.

The group’s President- General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa said that the real motive for setting up SARS was to curb armed robbery and other serious crimes in the society but officers of SARS in recent time had significantly deviated from its original plans.

He said: “The motive for setting up SARS was to curb armed-robbery and other serious crimes in the society but in recent time many officers of the department have deviated from the motive and have become real criminals who go about carrying out extra-judicial killings and extortion. “Many innocent Nigerians have been killed in cases of extra-judicial killings.

Many have been turtured and inflicted with varying degrees of injuries by the corrupt elements within the SARS. Speaking further, Bolarinwa urged President Buhari and the Inspector General of the Police to embark on a total police reform which according to him will go a long way in making the force conform with the modern day policing. “Reform is needed to make officers conform with modern day policing.

Many of these officers don’t understand what modern day policing is all about. That is why members of the public don’t have trust in them. “As the apex Yoruba Youth group in the country, we urge youths to go about the protests in an orderly manner devoid of any form of harassment. We also appeal to Inspector General of Police to order State Commissioners of Police to release all #EndSARS protesters currently in detentions.”

Like this: Like Loading...