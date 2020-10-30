Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Group wants issues leading to protest addressed

The Middle Belt Advancement Project, (MiDBAP), has called on the Federal Government to to take proactive steps to address the issues that led to the protests which degenerated into violence and looting of public and private properties.
National Coordinator of MiDBAP, Idoko, Benedict, who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said the #EndSARS and #EndInsecurityNow protests led by Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) across the 19 northern States, was proof the youths have risen from their slumber to demand for good governance which includes; nationhood, human right, justice and national security.
While asking both federal and state governments to put measures in place to correct what was described as “undeserved maltreatment” meted against youths said to have been neglected over time in the country, he said there was need to review the current security architecture and strategy, and the reflection of youths in all leadership positions and the design and implementation of public and private policies
In his words: “The fact that the drivers of both protests are the army of youths that have overtime and in one way or the other suffered neglect and left unattended to for reason best known to the Nigerian system, is an alarm bell so loud for all to hear.
“The protests by the youths provide the Nigerian state a window of opportunity to address and correct this undeserved maltreatment meted against this vital section of our society.
“Both protest once again highlighted the highhandedness of security agencies in particular, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), an elite unit within the Nigeria police and worsening insecurity ravaging northern region and Nigeria in general.
“We at MiDBAP therefore call for the review of current security architecture and strategy to feature a robust security blueprint by both Federal and State governments. A deliberate effort to reflect youth presence at all leadership positions and in the design and implementation of both public and private policy is necessary.
“Also, needed are concrete and visible steps to eliminate avenues often used for mischievous profiling of any ethnic nationality and religious segment of our society as witnessed in some cities during the #EndSARS protests including the FCT. Save for the swift and patriotic move to halt the CNG protest across northern region, the nationwide twin protests would have taken a different dimension.”
Benedict who commended the CNG for halting the #EndInsecurityNow protest in the entire northern region to forestall the actualisation of a sinister plot by some interests, said the
#EndSARS peaceful protests was hijacked, creating a chaotic atmosphere with a sudden ethno-religious colouration.

