Law

EndSARS: Group wants Lagos panel to summon promoters of fake news

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Vendor Positive Change Initiative (VPCI), anongovernmental organisation (NGO), has urged the Lagos State judicial panel on EndSARS protest to summon all those who allegedly promoted fake news during the protest.

 

In a petition submitted to the panel at the weekend, the NGO said that the invitation was necessary as the spread of fake news allegedly fuelled the civil disturbances that followed the protest.

 

The petition, signed by Gbolahan Bakare, the group’s South-West Coordinator, said that the uprising threatened peace as many lives were lost and property destroyed. It said that those who promoted fake news during the protest should be invited to justify the veracity of the information they spread during the uprising.

 

The group said it believed that there could not be restitution without justice and fairness. It reads: “We request that your panel extend invitation to all persons and organisations who promoted fake news and falsehood in relation to the alleged and unsubstantiated killing of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos State.

 

“This petition is submitted in pursuant of our rights as enshrined in Section 36 (2A) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). “Which provides for an opportunity for the persons whose rights and obligations may be affected to make representations to the administering authority before that authority makes the decision.

 

“It is our considered opinion that the activities of fake news promoters regarding the Lekki incident put to risk the stability of the Nigerian nation and specifically threaten our collective security as citizens.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Supreme Court summons Malami over presidential executive order

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

The Supreme Court has summoned the nations Justice Minister and Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to explain “whether the Presidential Executive order No.00-10 of 2020 made by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on 22nd May, 2020 to compel the plaintiffs to fund State High Courts, State Sharia Courts of Appeal and Customary Courts […]
Law

Police re-arraign BDC operator over N162m fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The police have re-arraigned an unregistered Bureau De Change (BDC) operator, Uju Peace Izuogu, before Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged N162 million fraud.   Uju was re-arraigned at the weekend alongside her accomplice, Richard Owegie, and a firm, Reoworld Enterprises Limited, on a three-count charge of fraud, […]
Law

Police, justice sector partner on human rights

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

Lagos State Police Command and the major stakeholders in justice system have concluded on plans to work to work together with a view to upholding rights of residents as guaranteed by the 199 Constitution.   Specifically, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu assured the stakeholders in the justice sector that his command would […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: