EndSARS: Hoodlums, assassins invaded my house –Sanai Agunbiade

Hon. Sanai Agunbiade, representing Ikorodu Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly believes that Nigerians have lost their values. In this interview Agunbiade granted OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, he recommended that Nigeria should be restructured, while supporting state police and resource control. He speaks on other matters of interest in the interview, excerpts…

Could you recount an incident that happened recently, when you wanted to give palliatives to some people in Ikorodu and your house was invaded. We heard that some people have been arrested by the police, what is the situation now?

Police are doing their work to protect the masses. They discovered that some people invaded my house and they did their investigations and arrested some people. It is a crime and it is between the government and the offenders.

I was asked to write a statement and they said they saw some of the suspects with some of the stolen items. I do things for my constituents regularly. I wanted to do an empowerment programme for them and I used the money from my sweat to buy food items and others. We were making plans and the state government also gave us some things. It was not COVID-19 palliatives that were given to us. COVID Palliatives were bought by the state government. They had given us that and we distributed them during the Muslim Festival after Ramadan fasting, we also distributed our own.

CACOVID palliatives were donated by corporate bodies, who wanted to help the state government and the government gave the items to us at the end of September. They said we should give them to our people, who had challenges. They gave us 120 bags of Indomie Noodles and some other things to give to our people.

They gave them to us in October and we planned to give them out on October 21, during our stakeholders meeting, but this was postponed due to the violence and I had bought some things that I wanted to distribute to the people on October 25, during an event that I wanted to do.

I wanted to give the items to the poor and widows. They are the people that the items were meant for. I said okay I would do the distribution together. Like I said, I had bought items that I wanted to give to these people. We don’t do the programmes for the rich, but for the poor.

But these people went to where these items were kept. I don’t have a warehouse, we don’t have warehouse in Ikorodu. They went to the store, where the items were kept and when they got there, they met some people.

The people they met there called me and I said they should open the place and give everything to them. We were already packing the things that we bought into smaller bags so that they could go round like a bag of rice would be packed into 10kgs each.

They opened the store for them to loot, not knowing that there were assassins among them. The place was not far from my house. I was told that five of the guys that invaded my house had guns, and that two of them had cutlasses.

They went into the house by jumping into the place through fence at the back of the house. They entered the kitchen, packed all the plates, and packed all the ovens. They wanted to remove the freezer, but it was too big for them, so they removed the condenser. They vandalized all the cars they met in the house. They took all my clothes, those of my wife, our international passports, certificates and everything they could lay their hands on. They took all our laptops, photocopiers, printers. They broke the glasses, took our foams, vandalized the sitting rooms and everywhere. They broke the ceilings of the house

You are a leading lawmaker in Lagos State, as a lawmaker representing Ikorodu Constituency, the issue of security is very important. We see a lot of hooliganism around, what can be done to curb this?

We did not look at how all these start ed. There is no country without states and there is no state without local governments and no local government without families. When we were young, our parents used to train us at home and in the schools.

If we offended our parents, they would report us to our teachers, who would deal decisively with us. Our teachers would beat us in the school and our parents would still beat us at home. They would tell us stories at night.

They would tell us about tortoise and the lessons in his stories and you would be afraid to fight. If you misbehave they would deal with you in the school and you could be rusticated. So, we used to be afraid in those days.

Wherever I am today has to do with the morals we were given and some poems we were taught. We learnt some of these things as early as primary three. We were taught about hardwork. You see some children from rich homes, but whose lives have been destroyed. Our family system has broken down. You see the wife insulting her husband and the husband beating the wife in the presence of the children. Some children would go out of the house for three days and nobody would query them, when they come back to the house. In those days, they would search your bag, when you come back from school unlike what is happening now. We have thrown our value system into the water.

If you are from a good home you would not misbehave. So, the children go out with bad gangs. They will leave the house and they would not go to school. When the teacher beats them the parents would go and fight the teacher. We know that there is unemployment, but some of us did odd jobs to survive.

I used to hawk ‘eba’ to make money. All my brothers and sisters were in schools and I didn’t want to bother my father, who was a civil servant, with demand for money. I have produced a film in the past with some artistes, I had played football to make money. We don’t give our children home training and the teachers too don’t have time for the children anymore. All of us are guilty; the parents, teachers, guardians and the governments. We have to go back to the olden days for things to be normal again.

What do you think the government can do in all of these as parents do not find it easy to survive these days due to economic hardship?

I did some things for widows recently. The head of widows in Ikorodu gave a moving testimony. She said that I gave some widows some money sometime ago and that she started firewood business with the money that I gave her.

She said she was able to train her children and pay house rent from the proceeds of the business. Two days to the programme a woman called me and said she had been trying to get me on the phone for some days. She said she wanted to thank me because she called me last year that she and her children were hungry. She said that I sent N25,000 to her and that she didn’t spend the money.

She said on the second day, she started selling ‘akara’ with the money and that from there she is paying school fees of her children and house rents. She said she is also selling sausage now. We have given someone N100, 000 that did not value the money. We need to change our orientation; life is not built on bed of roses. In those days, our parents would go into the bush to cut firewood to sell. Go and read the story of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and that of Chief MKO Abiola. People say they don’t have money, but they buy family uniforms (aso ebi) and they go to parties. It has always been like that for everybody not to be rich.

Some children used to sell before they went to schools in those days. You have to struggle to make it in life; great men in the world struggle. There is a difference between being born into wealth and making wealth. You have to breakthrough to become wealthy. Now it is wealth without work (www). People now want quick money, they do rituals. I knew someone who used ‘eba’ to eat beans so as to take care of his children in schools. Everybody wants to have pleasure without suffering now.

Youths started EndSARS Protest that they wanted some things from the government and this later led to violence. What is comment on this?

We know that things are not easy in this country, there are kidnappers everywhere, people want to make money without working. You have to struggle to make it in life. There are so many ways of looking at quick wealth.

We are not permitted to make quick money in Yorubaland. End- SARS issue bothers on the excesses of the men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). SARSwas established to fight armed robbery. Did SARS do what they ought to do, yes they did. When they came, bank and armed robbery reduced. When they finished dealing with armed robbers they started dealing with people including yahoo boys. Yahoo boys are making people to cry so also SARS made them to cry.

Officers in SARS also took to robbery; they would take people to ATM and collect money from them. Some people were happy over this. We cannot stop law enforcement agents from functioning. They stopped SARS and brought another set you said you didn’t want. We know what we have suffered since SARS stopped working. In Ikorodu now, some people want SARS to come back because of the level of insecurity in the area.

The government had to stop SARS from working, yet you are not satisfied. You said they should end government, if they do that who will rule the country? There can’t be a nation without government. Changing of government is by election. If a government is not good, mobilize yourselves against them, and come out with your own candidate in the next election. If there are no law enforcement agents there would be break down of law and order.

The hoodlums burnt some police stations because they had been arrested there before and they killed some policemen that once arrested some of them who are criminals. Everybody would be affected as innocent people would be killed. Now, they want to start another one. We should all be patient; we can only remove bad governments in a civilized manner. The developed countries had their own challenges in the past. The United States of America, United Kingdom, and others once had their own issues. There is no country that can survive two civil wars. Go and ask the people of the South East about the first civil war in the country.

There is a lot of noise about restructuring; people are saying that the Federal Government is too powerful, what is your opinion about this?

To start with, you cannot be in a system and go against the position of the government or that of the party. What the Lagos State Government and our party are saying is that the states should be empowered. That is our position in the Lagos State House of Assembly. The issue of electricity should be returned to the state, and we should have state police. Each state government should control their resources. In those days, they had groundnut in the northern region and cocoa in the south western region and things were okay then. So, due to that we need restructuring in the country.

Amotekun was launched in the South West, but it appeared it has not started in Lagos, what happened?

I would blame the press for that. You ought to monitor the government, but you are not doing so. You ought to have asked questions about ‘Amotekun.’ All of us are guilty. We have done it, where is it?

