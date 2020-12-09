News

#EndSARS: I was disgusted by foreign media coverage – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is digested at the manner in which the foreign press handled coverage of the recently concluded  #EndSARS Protest in Nigeria.
The President in a tweet via his official Twitter Handle on Wednesday said the foreign media houses did not balance their reportage on the protest.
According to him, the reports from some major foreign media firms did not attempt to lend a voice to the plight of policemen that were killed following the violence that erupted after the protest.

