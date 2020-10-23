News Top Stories

#EndSARS: ICC receives reports of alleged crimes in Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has said it has received reports of crimes during the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

 

This was disclosed yesterday by ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, in a terse statement posted on the verified Twitter handle of the organization, @Intl- CrimCourt.

 

The ICC prosecutor said the court is monitoring developments from the #End- SARS protests in Nigeria. On Wednesday, the Socio- Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) sent a petition to Bensouda, urging her to “promptly investigate reports that Nigerian authorities, military, and some politicians have used/and are using thugs, soldiers and security agents to intimidate, harass, attack and kill #EndSARS peaceful protesters in several parts of Nigeria, including Abuja, Lagos, Edo, Osun, Plateau, and Kano states.”

 

Bensouda said: “My office has been closely following the events around the current protests in Nigeria and the reaction of Nigeria’s law enforcement and security agencies.

 

“We have received information alleging crimes and are keeping a close eye on developments, in case violence escalates and any indications arise that Rome Statute crimes may have been committed. “I call for calm and restraint,” she said.

