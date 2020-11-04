EndSARS: IG visits Lagos, bemoans destruction

Inspector General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu, yesterday commiserated with the people and government of Lagos State over the destruction in the state in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

Adamu, who visited the state, lamented the low morale of the police in the country, especially in Lagos State. He, however, said every necessary step must be taken to encourage the policemen and women across the country.

The IG urged officers and men of the police not to be discouraged as a result of attacks on them and police stations. After meeting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the State House, Marina, the IG said the policemen should see what happened to them as part of the risks associated with their job. He said: “Lagos seems to be the epicentre where the incidents took place.

The amount of destruction is more in Lagos than any other state. I am here to commiserate with the governor of Lagos State and the people of the state on the amount of destruction to public property and private businesses. “My visit is also to see the police stations that were destroyed and talk to officers and men of the Nigerian Police and encourage them not to be demoralised by events that took place where they were attacked and police stations destroyed.”

The IG added that the #EndSARS protest started as a result of fake news which emanated from Delta State. The police boss said despite the fact that the five demands of the protesters were met and meetings were held with the protesters which included entertainers, musicians and others, they refused to leave the street. He said: “Everyone knows that if a protest stays too long, it will be hijacked and that is what eventually happened.

“We know that not everyone in the country is condemning the police because we have received calls from various people commending us, telling us they see and appreciate what we are doing. “Not everyone in the country will agree that the police are bad, we have a few bad eggs but the majority are good.

The police are special Nigerians in charge of the protection of the citizens and we must be treated specially.” According to the IG, the police, by training, are expected to through such ugly experience in the course of doing their job. Adamu urged them to put the experience behind them and forge ahead in ensuring law and order in their respective duty posts.

He added: “They are specially trained to face this kind of risks because by the nature of police job, they are exposed to this type of risks. “Now that this has happened, it shouldn’t discourage us from performing our constitutional duties. The morale of some of them has been dampened so the visit is to encourage them not to be discouraged but come out to protect lives and property.”

The IG, who described the destruction and attacks on public and private properties as unfortunate, said that the miscreants hijacked the peaceful protests which led to wanton destruction of lives and properties.

He added: “Apart from the police stations destroyed, private businesses were destroyed even the palace of Oba of Lagos was destroyed. I would urge the citizens, any time you want to undertake a peaceful protest, it’s important to set up a protocol in order not to allow miscreants to hijack the protest. The moment you allow that, the intent of the protest will be defeated as in the case of this peaceful protest we witnessed. No nation will be able to bear the loss like we see in Lagos.”

The IG also visited the palace of Oba Rilwan Akiolu. Although the monarch was not around, Adamu was received by some white cap chiefs. Prince Adeoye Olumegbon told the IG that Akiolu was in a save place that was why he was unable to receive the police boss and his entourage.

Olumegbon also said that it was not the real staff of office of the oba that was taken away by the hoodlums. He claimed that the original staff was still in the palace. Earlier in his welcome address, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said the officers and men of the command were not cowards.

He said the officers and men of the command had gone back to their various formations and stations to protect lives and property. Odumosu said his men were ever ready to confront every situation and tackle lawlessness in the state. He said: “Through the community policing policy we were able to arrest some of the arsonists and the looters.

“Despite the attacks and burning of our stations, formations and those who died during the unrest, we are not deterred. We are patriotically, professionally and gallantly ready to stand before any challenge that confronts us. “We have arrested 560 suspects so far.

They are currently being prosecuted in conjunction with the state Ministry of Justice and a lot of the looted items have been recovered. We have restored peace to the state and police presence is being felt across the state. We are carrying out our constitutional responsibilities and businesses are also picking up and social activities are coming to their peak. “With your presence here, our spirits are high now like before.

We are not cowards; we are ever ready to confront the menace of hoodlums in all ramifications in the command. Through the Inspector General of police community policing, we are working with the residents who have assisted us in the recovery of some of the looted items.

We have also recovered arms and ammunition and a lot of stolen properties. “I want to appeal to the IG to give posthumous promotion to the departed officers and men of the command who lost their lives during the ENDSARS protest because it will give succour to the family they left behind.”

