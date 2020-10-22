Sports

#EndSars: Ighalo, Oshonaike condemn attack on protesters

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…as Joshua promises support for victims

 

 

Nigerian internationals, Odion Ighalo and Funke Oshonaike, have condemned the October 20, 2020 attack on protesters at the Lekki toll gate by the Nigeria army.

Speaking on a video that got viral, Manchester United striker, Ighalo said it was so unfortunate that the government could be killing the citizen they were supposed to be protecting citizens that got shot despite having a peaceful protest. “I’m sad and I don’t know where to start from,” Ighalo said in the video.

 

“I’m not the kind of guy who talks about politics – but I can’t keep quiet anymore about what is going on back home in Nigeria. “I would say [to the] government are a shame to the world – for killing your own citizens, sending military to the streets, to kill [unarmed] protesters because they are protesting for their rights. It’s uncalled for.

 

“Today, 20th of October 2020, you people will be remembered in the history as the first government to send military to the city to start killing their own citizens. “I am ashamed of this government. I am tired of you guys. I can’t take this anymore.

 

“I’m calling the UK government, calling all those leaders in the world to please see what is going on in Nigeria and help us – help the poor citizens.

 

“The government are killing their own citizens. We are calling [the world’s governments], the United Nations, to see to the matter. “I want to tell my brothers and sisters back home to remain safe. Be indoors, please don’t come [outside]. Because this government are killers and they will keep killing if the world does not talk about this.

 

 

“God bless you all. Remain safe. One Nigeria.” On her own part, with tears, table tennis queen, Funke Oshonaike queried why the soldiers decided to kill unarmed youths. In her own video she said: “Nigeria why, I can’t believe what’s happening in my country, why killing innocent youths, the people you called leaders of tomorrow, I am so sad of my country Nigeria, I am so hurt, I can’t even work, it’s unbelievable, why this evil, so evil.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Team-mates clash as Spurs beat Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manager Jose Mourinho brought up his 200th Premier League victory as Tottenham edged past Everton – though home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates during the match. A tepid contest threatened to boil over as the teams left the pitch at half-time when Spurs skipper Lloris ran over […]
Sports

Barca President in trouble as Spanish police launch corruption investigation

Posted on Author Reporter

  The FC Barcelona Board has been thrown into turmoil following reports of police investigation of corruption by members led by Josep Maria Bartomeu, the main obstacle to the freedom sort by troubled football star, Lionel Messi. Spanish newspaper, El Mundo has reported the Catalan police force have filed a report to the judge investigating […]
Sports

UEFA League: Key battles in PSG v Man United duel

Posted on Author Reporter

When Manchester United face Paris Saint Germain tonight in the Champions League duel, there will be three key battles,  The first will be that of Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof marshalling the defence to hold PSG’s most dangerous player, the Brazilian Neymar. Lindelof will lead United’s defence in the absence of Harry Maguire and has the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: