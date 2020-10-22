EndSars: Ighalo, Oshonaike condemn attack on protesters

…as Joshua promises support for victims

Nigerian internationals, Odion Ighalo and Funke Oshonaike, have condemned the October 20, 2020 attack on protesters at the Lekki toll gate by the Nigeria army.

Speaking on a video that got viral, Manchester United striker, Ighalo said it was so unfortunate that the government could be killing the citizen they were supposed to be protecting citizens that got shot despite having a peaceful protest. “I’m sad and I don’t know where to start from,” Ighalo said in the video.

“I’m not the kind of guy who talks about politics – but I can’t keep quiet anymore about what is going on back home in Nigeria. “I would say [to the] government are a shame to the world – for killing your own citizens, sending military to the streets, to kill [unarmed] protesters because they are protesting for their rights. It’s uncalled for.

“Today, 20th of October 2020, you people will be remembered in the history as the first government to send military to the city to start killing their own citizens. “I am ashamed of this government. I am tired of you guys. I can’t take this anymore.

“I’m calling the UK government, calling all those leaders in the world to please see what is going on in Nigeria and help us – help the poor citizens.

“The government are killing their own citizens. We are calling [the world’s governments], the United Nations, to see to the matter. “I want to tell my brothers and sisters back home to remain safe. Be indoors, please don’t come [outside]. Because this government are killers and they will keep killing if the world does not talk about this.

“God bless you all. Remain safe. One Nigeria.” On her own part, with tears, table tennis queen, Funke Oshonaike queried why the soldiers decided to kill unarmed youths. In her own video she said: “Nigeria why, I can’t believe what’s happening in my country, why killing innocent youths, the people you called leaders of tomorrow, I am so sad of my country Nigeria, I am so hurt, I can’t even work, it’s unbelievable, why this evil, so evil.”

