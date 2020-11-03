Metro (pix: adamu)

#EndSARS: IGP meets Sanwo-Olu, laments police low morale

Muritala Ayinla

The Inspector General or Police, Mohammed Adamu Tuesday visited Lagos to commiserate with the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over destruction in the state in the wake of the #EndSARS protests, lamenting low morale of the police in the country, especially Lagos State.

But the police boss said that every necessary step must be taken to encourage the policemen and women across the country, urging the officials of the law enforcement agency not to be discouraged as a result of attacks on them and police stations.

Speaking after meeting Governor Sanwo-Olu at the State House, Marina, the IGP said the policemen should see what happened to them as part of the risks in the job.

He said: “Lagos seems to be the epicenter where the incidents took place. The amount of destruction is more in Lagos than any other state. I am here to commiserate with the governor of Lagos State and the people of the state on the amount of destruction to public property and private businesses.

“My visit is also to see the Police stations that were destroyed and talk to officers and men of the Nigerian Police and encourage them not to be demoralised by events that took place where they were attacked and police stations destroyed,” he said.

According to the IGP, the police by training are expected experience such ugly experience in the course of doing their job, urging them to put the experience behind them and forge ahead in ensuring law and order in their respective duty posts.

“They are specially trained to take this kind of risks because by the nature of police job, they are exposed to this type of risk. Now that this has happened, it shouldn’t discourage us from performing our constitutional duties. The morale of some of them have been dampened so the visit is to encourage them not to be discouraged but come out to protect lives and property.”

Mohammed, who described the destruction and attacks on public and private properties as unfortunate, said that the miscreants hijacked the peaceful protests which led to wanton destruction of lives and properties.

“Apart of the police stations destroyed, private businesses were destroyed even the palace of the Oba of Lagos was destroyed. I would urge the citizens any time you want to undertake a peaceful protest, it’s important to set up protocol in order not to allow miscreants to hijack the protest. The moment you allowed that, the intent of the protest will be defeated as in the case of this peaceful protest we witnessed. No nation will be able to bear the loss like we see in Lagos. Even it will take a long time,” he added.

