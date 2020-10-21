EndSARS: IGP orders withdrawal of VIPs’ orderlies

Amidst nationwide protests over the excesses of some security operatives, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of personnel attached to very important personalities (VIPs) nationwide.

However, the directive did not affect police officers attached to the Senate President, Speaker House of Representatives, as well as Government Houses.

New Telegraph reports that the action is not new, as previous IGPs had taken similar decisions, which was largely ignored.

Nonetheless, it comes less than two weeks after the dissolution of the dreaded Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (F-SARS).

The directive was said to have been conveyed in a wireless message addressed to Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of the 36 state commands, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and dated October 21.

The wireless signal with reference number, CB:4001/DOPS/SPU/FHQ/ABU/VOL./ORDER AND DIRECTIVES, read: “Any commander who violates this order will bear the consequences.”

Signed by the AIPOL, Protect, Force Headquarters, Abuja, it further directed: “Any protect personnel found escorting or guarding any VIP with or without a firearm is deemed to be deployed by the commander and the commander will be sanctioned.”

Meanwhile, the affected security detail have been ditected to report to their respective commands without delay.

