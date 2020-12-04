News

#EndSARS: IGP queries legal unit over suit challenging judicial panels

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered immediate investigation into a suit purportedly challenging the legality of ongoing Judicial Panels of Inquiry set up by states to probe allegations made against officers of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

This is as the police chief has also queried the Force’s legal officer over his alleged role in the matter. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday.

“The IGP, who gave the order on the heels of trending reports in the media, today 3rd December, 2020, expressed the disapproval of the Force Management Team on the matter and ordered investigations into the alleged role of the Force Legal Section, including its Head.

“The Force Legal Officer has been queried and may face further sanctions if found guilty of dereliction of duty. “The IGP reiterates the commitment of the Force to fulfilling all its obligations with regards to the disbandment of the defunct SARS, the ongoing judicial panels and all other police reforms,” Mba said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos seals 52 buildings for flouting Permit Law

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government has sealed 52 more unapproved structures in different parts of the state, calling on the residents to support government’s effort to curb the menace of illegal and unapproved development. Saturday Telegraph gathered that 41 of these structures were sealed on Fastac link Road in Amuwo Odofin Local Government area, while the […]
News

Lekki Shootings: Oduduwa descendants absolve Army of blame, declares total support for troops

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants (COD) have absolved the Nigerian Army of any wrongdoing at Lekki toll gate or any part of the country during the EndSARS protests.  In a statement signed by General-Secretary, Kolawole Emmanuel, on Monday, the Oduduwa group said the troops acted in the best interest of the nation.  According to the COD, […]
News

Edo 2020: APC candidate extols Obaseki, ex-deputy governor’s virtues

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday felicitated with the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki and immediate past Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Pius Odubu on their birthday anniversaries. Ize-Iyamu also extolled the sterling qualities of the duo, who he described as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: