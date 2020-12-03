News

#EndSARS: IGP queries legal unit over suit challenging judicial panels

…orders probe

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered immediate investigation into a suit purportedly challenging the legality of ongoing Judicial Panels of Inquiry set up by states to probe allegations made against officers of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
This is as the police chief has also queried the Force’s legal officer over his alleged role in the matter.
Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday night
“The IGP, who gave the order on the heels of trending reports in the media, today 3rd December, 2020, expressed the disapproval of the Force Management Team on the matter and ordered investigations into the alleged role of the Force Legal Section including its Head.
“…the Force Legal Officer has been queried and may face further sanctions if found guilty of dereliction of duty.
“The IGP reiterates the commitment of the Force to fulfilling all its obligations with regards to the disbandment of the defunct SARS, the ongoing Judicial Panels and all other police reforms” Mba said.

