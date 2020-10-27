News

EndSARS: Ikpeazu, Oga, others parley youths at Town Hall

Minister of State for Mines & Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Oga, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, his deputy, Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu and Hon. Ben Kalu, yesterday in Umuahia, the state capital, at a-one-day special non-partisan stakeholders town hall meeting convened by Ikpeazu over current protest which was hijacked by hoodlums called for an end to wanton destruction of lives and properties.

The convener, Ikpezu, called on the stakeholders to deploy every legitimate means to dissuade the youths from wanton destruction of public and private property, saying government had noted their grievances and initiated a process to tackle them.

Ikpeazu said the essence of the meeting was to bring the stakeholders in tune with what had befallen Abia State as a result of the recent protest with a view to charting the way forward. He, however, regretted looting and destruction of banks, the Onions Market, Aba, Police Stations, burning of 18 brand new trucks belonging to an Igbo man among others, lamenting that Abia’s case was beyond “#EndSARS protest but a well-orchestrated plot to take Abia State back in development.” The governor noted that the action of the miscreants was a huge threat to the fragile unity of the nation, adding that Igbo contributed heavily to the GDP in Lagos alone with various businesses in the North and other parts of the country.

