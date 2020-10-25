EndSARS: Immortalize, compensate shooting victims, group tells Buhari

As Nigerians mourn the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki area of Lagos State, a group under the banner of Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all the Service Chiefs and reform the Nigerian Police Force for him to regain the trust and respect of Nigerians.

NYU also mandated the President to fish out the soldiers that allegedly fired the shots at the peaceful protesters and ensure that they are brought to justice.

This was contained in a statement made available by the group’s National President, Comrade Obasi Chinonso and Secretary-General, Comrade Deji Oso, in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday.

NYU said: “President Buhari must reform the security sector, sack the security chiefs, and pass a bill restricting the police or any military personnel from shooting at innocent civilians in Nigeria and set up a committee to investigate the killings and arrests in Lekki and other parts of Nigeria.

“He must prosecute all the indicted military personnel who shot at our unarmed and innocent young citizens in Nigeria and immortalize them while also compensatting the families of our slain comrades”.

NYU also called for the disbandment of the expensive bi-cameral legislature and adopt uni-cameral that embraces just two representatives per each state, who should be collecting remuneration not more than that of an Associate Professor in a university.

“The President must implement the full deregulation of the power sector to allow investment capital inflow that can enhance the sector as well as ensure stable power transmission and distribution,” the group said.

NYU, which also called for the implementation of the 2014 National Conference Report, advocated for the placing of all political office holders on minimum wage to attract genuine and committed people into the Public Service.

