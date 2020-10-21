Politics

#EndSARS: INEC mulls postponement of Oct 31 polls

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is considering the postponement of the October 31 by-elections in 11 states across the country, due to the protest against police brutality.

Lagos State, which has declared 24-hour curfew as a result of the protest, is one of the states where the by-election was scheduled.

INEC National Commissioner responsible for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, said in a statement that the commission would meet Thursday to decide the possibility of the rerun polls at this moment.
Okoye noted that INEC: “Has been engaged in meticulous preparations for the bye-elections for several weeks in its determination to continue to deliver free, fair, credible and safe elections for Nigerians.

“However, the Commission is not oblivious of the current mood of the nation, the security situation, natural disasters and other emergencies reported in parts of the country.

“Indeed, the Commission has been monitoring these situations regarding their possible impact on the smooth conduct of the bye-elections.”
The Thursday’s meeting, according to him, will include the 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs): “To evaluate the situation in the states and constituencies where by-elections have been scheduled.
“The outcome will be communicated to the public immediately after the meeting.
INEC had postponed the bye-elections earlier scheduled last May in Bayelsa and Imo States due to spike in coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Since then, vacancies had occurred in Cross River, Plateau, Lagos, Enugu, among others, as a result of deaths of lawmakers representing some of the constituencies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Sanwo-Olu’s giant strides at 55

Posted on Author TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE

TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes on achievements of Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who clocked 55 yesterday Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu clocked 55 yesterday. At 55, Sanwo-Olu, not only stands tall among his contemporaries, but remains a model to his generation. Born on June 25, 1965 in Lagos State, the governor is an exemplary […]
Politics

#ENDSARS protest: Olawepo-Hashim advocates police reform

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Front, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has canvassed for an efficient police services run by well-trained men and women, who are motivated and well paid in line with acceptable standard operating procedures towards accountability and the protection of citizens fundamental human rights. Olawepo-Hashim, who the made the call, while reacting […]
Politics

Edo guber: INEC Commissioner colluding with APC to rig poll – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the September 19 Edo governorship election. This is coming barely two weeks after the APC accused Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini of holding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: