#EndSARS: INEC mulls postponement of October 31 polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is considering the postponement of the October 31 byelections in 11 states across the country, due to the protest against police brutality.

 

Lagos State, which has declared 24-hour curfew as a result of the protest, is one of the states where the byelection was scheduled. INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, said in a statement that the commission would meet today to decide the possibility of the rerun polls at this moment.

 

Okoye noted that: “INEC has been engaged in meticulous preparations for the by-elections for several weeks in its determination to continue to deliver free, fair, credible and safe elections for Nigerians.

 

“However, the commission is not oblivious of the current mood of the nation, the security situation, natural disasters and other emergencies reported in parts of the country.

“Indeed, the commission has been monitoring these situations regarding their possible impact on the smooth conduct of the byelections.” The Thursday’s meeting, according to him, will include the 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) “to evaluate the situation in the states and constituencies where byelections have been sched uled.

 

“The outcome will be communicated to the public immediately after the meeting.” INEC had postponed the by-elections earlier scheduled for last May in Bayelsa and Imo states due to spike in Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

 

Since then, vacancies had occurred in Cross River, Plateau, Lagos, and Enugu, among others, as a result of deaths of lawmakers representing some of the constituencies

