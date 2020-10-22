News

#EndSARS: INEC postpones Oct 31 by-elections indefinitely

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the October 31 by-elections scheduled in 11 states indefinitely.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement at the end of meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Thursday, said the postponement was “in compliance with Section 26 (2) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), which gives the Commission the power to postpone an election if there is reason to believe that a serious breach of the peace is likely to occur if the election is proceeded with on that date, or that it is impossible to conduct the elections as a result of natural disasters or other emergencies.”

The Commission had on Wednesday, expressed concern over the spate of violence in the country following the agitation by Nigerian youths against police brutality.

Okoye said INEC will continue to monitor the situation in all the states and constituencies, consult with relevant stakeholders and meet again in two weeks to review the situation and decide on a feasible date for the elections.

He appealed for calm and understanding of the stakeholders and voters in the states where elections were scheduled.

“The safety of the voters, election officials and other stakeholders is paramount to the Commission in conducting elections.
“We are convinced that the country will emerge from the current challenges stronger while our electoral process will continue to improve,” he added.

The by-elections were to have held in six senatorial districts and nine state constituencies.
This is the second time INEC will be postponing the by-elections.
The first was in March this year due to outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll passes 500 as infections near 20,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Within one week, 107 people have died from COVID-19 complications across the country. According to the latest figures by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, more than 500 people have now died of COVID-19. As of June 12, 2020, the country had recorded 399 deaths, but that figure has now increased […]
News

Kebbi demands apology from KEDECO for inaugurating NIPP project

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Kebbi State government has demanded an official letter of apology from Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) for inaugurating projects that was not executed by the company in Arugungu Local Government Areas of the state. The state government also asked the company to forward a similar letter to the Federal Government on this same issue. […]
News

When ANDP rattled Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

After a verdict that dismissed three petitions against Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State, many had thought that the endless litigations against his election were over. But like a bolt from the blues, his election was annulled last week following a petition by one unknown party. Pauline Onyibe reports from Yenagoa on the confusion that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: