EndSARS: INEC postpones Oct 31 by-elections indefinitely

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the October 31 by-elections scheduled in 11 states indefinitely.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement at the end of meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Thursday, said the postponement was “in compliance with Section 26 (2) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), which gives the Commission the power to postpone an election if there is reason to believe that a serious breach of the peace is likely to occur if the election is proceeded with on that date, or that it is impossible to conduct the elections as a result of natural disasters or other emergencies.”

The Commission had on Wednesday, expressed concern over the spate of violence in the country following the agitation by Nigerian youths against police brutality.

Okoye said INEC will continue to monitor the situation in all the states and constituencies, consult with relevant stakeholders and meet again in two weeks to review the situation and decide on a feasible date for the elections.

He appealed for calm and understanding of the stakeholders and voters in the states where elections were scheduled.

“The safety of the voters, election officials and other stakeholders is paramount to the Commission in conducting elections.

“We are convinced that the country will emerge from the current challenges stronger while our electoral process will continue to improve,” he added.

The by-elections were to have held in six senatorial districts and nine state constituencies.

This is the second time INEC will be postponing the by-elections.

The first was in March this year due to outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

