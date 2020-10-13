EndSARS: Inspector, two others killed in Lagos

Motorists, commuters stranded as protest ground Lagos

Two officers shot, hospitalised

Station vandalised lSanwo-Olu to meet Buhari over protesters’ demands

Overhaul, restructure police, PDP tells govt

FG’ll prosecute rights’ violators, says Osinbajo

#EndSARS protest turned violence yesterday as a police officer attached to Surulere Police Division, a young girl and a passer-by were killed in Lagos. The young girl was hit by a stray bullet at Barracks bus stop area of the Lagos metropolis. Doctors were yesterday battling to save the lives of two other inspectors also shot by the protesters.

The incident occurred about noon at Masha area when protesters were demanding the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). It was learnt that some hoodlums from Masha community infiltrated the #EndSARS protesters and allegedly attacked the police station where the officers were shot dead. The young girl, said to be hawking groundnuts, was hit by a stray bullet at Ojuelegba area.

The protesters also paralysed social and economic activities in Lagos State as they blocked major highways, roads bridges and other strategic places across the state. The blockade led to a gridlock which extended to almost every part of Lagos. Thousands of motorists, commuters and pedestrians were stranded for several hours. This caused apprehension for parents whose children were also stranded in the gridlock.

A mother said it was a Good Samaritan who gave her son a phone to call and inform her of his location. The woman said she had to hire a motorcyclist which took her from her office at Adeniyi Jones to Ojota to pick her son. Some parents also said they would not allow their children to go to school today for fear that the protest may continue.

The massive protests took place despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast where he promised an extensive police reform to put an end to the recurrent cases of human rights abuse by the men of the Nigeria police, especially those of SARS.

The angry protesters blocked the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lekki Epe Expressway and other major and strategic roads in the state. They also blocked the major entrances to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) and National Stadium, Surulere to express their grievances against police brutality and extortion.

Also grounded were the roads leading to the Governor’s Office, Alausa, the House of Assembly Complex, Obafemi Awolowo Road and other adjoining roads at the Lagos State Secretariat while no vehicle was allowed to move by the irate youths who insisted that their demands must be completely addressed.

During the protest, the youth also blocked the Murtala Muhammed Access Plaza while they were displaying placards with various inscriptions. Some of the protesters marched from Computer Village via Ikeja Along bus stop to the airport while other manned other possible alternative roads to ensure zero vehicular movement.

At the airport, they blocked motorists trying to access the local airport by mounting banners at the Murtala Mohammed Airport Access Plaza, causing gridlock at the roundabout and preventing travellers from accessing the airport. Armed with placards of varying sizes with inscriptions such as “iPhone no be gun,” “SARS MUST END,” “Chibuike Amana deserves justice,” “Justice of the victims of unjust killings,” “End SARS now,” “Don’t reintegrate into other police Units,” among others.

Meanwhile, commuters condemned the demonstration, describing it as unnecessary especially when actions had been taken by the relevant authorities. Expressing frustration over the gridlock, Mr. James Kehinde, a traveller, said he had spent over four hours in the traffic due to the road closure by the angry youths.

He said: “What else do they want? The SARS has been disbanded; the President has also spoken over the issue why must we make life difficult for ourselves in the name of protest? This is counter-productive and not in the interest of anyone. Productive hours are allowed to just be wasted like that.” Another stranded traveller, Alirat Kannike, who was coming from Ilorin in Kwara State, said she had spent more than four hours on a spot at Berger.

She said: “This is sad honestly. From Ilorin to Lagos, I spent four hours now I have spent another four hours inside gridlock at Berger. Why can’t protesters go to Abuja? Why disturbing other Nigerians with this?” Following the fear of possible attack on the police by the protesters, it was observed that most police officers suddenly disappeared from the major roads while those around the Governor’s Office and Secretariat stayed away from the scene so as to prevent being frustrated by the protesters.

A Bureau de Change operator, Mr. Abdullah Haroon, said he was in his shop when the protesters got their about 9a.m. He said: “The youth were protesting, chanting ‘we don’t want SARS’ and dancing. Suddenly, I just saw some boys from Masha community join the protest.

Before we knew what was happening, they attacked the police station. Later, three policemen were brought out of the station soaked in blood. They were rushed to the Surulere General Hospital for treatment.

“A few minutes after the ambulance left, operatives of the task force stormed the area and started shooting sporadically. In the process of shooting, some of the protesters were seriously injured, while some escaped unhurt. But two operational vehicles of the task force were vandalised and set ablaze by the hoodlums.”

The wreckages of the burnt vehicles of the task force were later evacuated from the scene. A motorcyclist, who identified himself as Akpan, said three of his colleagues also sustained injuries when they were trying to escape being hit by police stray bullets flaying around the area. A police source said the intention of the hoodlums was to break into the station and release some of their friends in the cell.

The source said the hoodlums from Masha community joined the protesters to invade the station and set some of their friends free. He said: “My colleagues and I were able to identify some of the hoodlums from the community. Fortunately, they were unable to free them, but in the process of preventing them; three of our men were shot.

“One of the policemen was shot in the stomach; his intestine came out, while the other two were shot in the thigh and parts of their bodies. Their survival is in God’s hand. It was unfortunate.” A report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) identified the policeman killed as Inspector Erin Ayodeji. It also said that a yet-to-be-identified man was killed as well. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that two other inspectors were critically wounded during the violent attack on their unit.

Adejobi said that the unidentified passer-by died from a stray bullet from the protesters, while Inspectors Ekei Joshua and Peter Agabi were receiving treatment at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

He said: “The protesters came in their numbers with the intent to break into the station at our Surulere unit and free some of the criminals. “They were heavily armed with shot guns and fired shots at the officers on duty who were trying to prevent the incident and uphold the integrity of the station.”

Also, the Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, who was on-thespot- assessment, condemned the killing of policemen. Odumosu warned those causing the problem to be careful. The protesters barred motorists and commuters from passing through Lekki Toll Gate on Lagos- Epe Expressway. The development led to several hours of gridlock as commuters and motorists on their way to work were on standstill while others returned home.

The protesters demanded that the police authorities “carry out psychological evaluation and re-training of all disbanded SARS officers before they are redeployed.” They also demanded the release of all arrested protesters, justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families. A protester, who works as a studio editor, Abiodun Olawale, said the people were angry because the government had been paying only lip service to police reforms.

A resident of Ajah, Justine Emejom, said he drove out of his house as early as 5a.m. on his way to office in Lagos Island, but he had to turn back after over six hours of gridlock and frustration. Some Lagos-based artistes present at the Lekki protests were DJ EniMoney, Omatshola of Big Brother Naija, Nigerian Dancer, Poco lee, Charles Okpocha, among others.

Meanwhile, disturbed by the increasing rate of protests across Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said he would meet President Muhammdu Buhari tomorrow to further discuss lasting solution to the growing cases of abuse of rights of innocent Nigerians by the police. Sanwo-Olu said he also agreed with the demand of the protesters on reforms in the operations of law enforcement agencies.

He added that the state government would work with the police leadership on compensation for the family members of victims of SARS brutality in Lagos. Sanwo-Olu, who left the weekly meeting of the State Executive Council and moved to address the End- SARS protesters on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, urged them to be decorous and peaceful while expressing their grievances against the excessive use of force by SARS.

Sanwo-Olu said he spoke with the IG, Adamu, yesterday to outline the position of the Lagos State government on police reforms. He added that he would visit President Buhari to present the demands of Lagos youths on the issues. He said: “Your voice has been heard clearly and a clear pronouncement has been made on the activities of SARS.

The operation has been dissolved by the police leadership and just a moment ago, Mr. President addressed the nation on the issues you have raised. The President has said all SARS officers that are involved in the killing of innocent people and engaging in human rights abuses will be brought to justice.

“My stance on this EndSARS is unmistakable and I have told you that we identify with this protest because you have legitimate concerns. I am saying it again here that this protest is in good faith. But we must not be unruly when going out on a protest like this.

We want you to be peaceful and decorous in expressing yourselves.” The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an overall and restructuring of the entire police force. The party said the restructuring would engender professionalism, adherence to rule of law and respect for the fundamental rights of Nigerians by the officers and men of the force.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement that the IG should go beyond the dissolution and reassignment of SARS officers by profiling, arresting and prosecuting the members of the disbanded outfit and other errant police operatives involved in the reported series of extra-judicial killings, unlawful arrests and detention, extortion, harassment and dehumanisation of innocent Nigerians, particularly in the last five years. In Osun State, the protesters also blocked entrance to the secretariat of Osun State Government, Abere in Osogbo.

The protesters, who barricaded roads in Osogbo, were carrying placards of various inscriptions and chanting anti-SARS songs. They marched from Olaiya junction to the state secretariat, Abere, where they prevented vehicles from entering the state government office. The gate to the secretariat was shut as workers were forced to park outside.

The protest paralysed activities in the secretariat for some hours. While some workers walked in through another entrance, some returned home as the Secretariat was already deserted by 2p.m. Dr. Charles Akinola, the Chief of Staff to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Prince Wole Oyebamiji, who addressed the protesters, urged them to be calm.

They promised that the state government had intervened and pleaded with the protesters to go back home. But the protesters insisted that they would reconvene today to continue the protest until the governor addressed them. They, however, left the state Secretariat about 3p.m. But security was later beefed up around Osun State Secretariat, Osogbo.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the police has concluded plans to commence the training of a new unit that will replace the disbanded SARS. The IG, Adamu, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, when popular pop artiste, David Adeleke aka Davido, paid him a visit.

According to him, there is the urgent need to put the new unit through professional training; that will make it an intelligence-driven squad. He said: “We just disbanded SARS yesterday. So protesters should calm down and give us time to fix the problem.

“The general public will be part of the process of getting a new outfit. “I’m talking to you, so I will keep talking to many others and get civil societies involved and get their input towards the new unit.” Earlier, Davido made an appeal for justice for all victims of the defunct squad’s brutality across the country.

